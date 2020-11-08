LED Expo Thailand + LIGHT ASEAN 2020 Online Sourcing Show is 'Round the Corner, Visitor Registrations on

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

ASEAN’s largest exhibition on LED technology and lighting solutions has gone virtual for its 2020th edition. The show will be live from 18th to 20th November 2020 to cater to the requirements of connecting potential target buyers with better segmentation of exciting highlights.

Bangkok, Thailand, November 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- LED Expo Thailand 2020 + LIGHT ASEAN 2020, ASEAN's largest virtual show on LED technology and lighting solutions, is going to be live from 18th to 20th November 2020. MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and IMPACT Solutions, the organisers of the mega exhibition, are gearing up for the virtual show with all preparations underway.LED industry in the country is currently in the recovery phase due to the ongoing pandemic and steadily emerging to bounce back with greater vigor to meet the demands of the upcoming festive season. The determination of this industry is growing, and virtual platforms such as LED Expo Thailand Virtual 2020 will enable to uplift the industry and provide high bandwidth business opportunities to stakeholders. Moreover, this virtual expo is projected to generate more sales leads, increase stakeholder brand awareness as well as build their networks and also to generalise in recognising with newer industry trends.Virtual LED Expo Thailand 2020 is designed as a cost-effective platform to reach out the entire lighting and LED markets of Thailand and ASEAN region. Visitors will get to explore innovative LED technology and newer lighting solutions offered by stakeholder sellers, which are sourced at comprehensive competitive prices.The Virtual LED Expo Thailand+ ASEAN 2020 comprises of 5 board segments such as Intelligent Lighting Zone, LED Lighting ASEAN Forum, Lighting Demonstration, Lighting Design Zone & Beyond Saving Sustainability Zone. This segmentation is to provide one stop business and knowledge virtual platform as well as E-market platform with live business opportunities to engage with potential customers and partners as well as collaborate on brand promotions. At this one-stop virtual platform, this is an exclusive opportunity to meet contractors, architects, developers, engineers, commercial and industrial building owners, LED and lighting professionals and traders, government and state owned enterprises.About The Organiser:MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, more than 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. ("IMPACT") is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. Offering a full range of services for domestic and international exhibitions, conferences, meetings and special events, IMPACT has earned a well-deserved reputation as a highly professional and reliable show manager/organizer amongst the public and private sectors. Through face-to-face and digital channels, and working hand-in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries, IMPACT creates environments to help you build a network of professional contacts in the course of one event.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://ledexpothailand.com/virtual/



