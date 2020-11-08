PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
ITRI (Taiwan Industrial Technology Research Institute) Uses File Fabric™ as the File and Object Integration Platform for Their Autonomous Driving Workflows


ITRI is a key player in autonomous vehicle development. ITRI technology combines real-time positioning, mapping technology, machine learning and a range of sensors to simulate driving and capture test data in real world situations.

London, United Kingdom, November 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Storage Made Easy® (SME), announces today that ITRI (Taiwan Industrial Technology Research Institute) is using the Storage Made Easy (SME) Enterprise File Fabric as the unifying platform for their file and object storage data.

ITRI is a world-leading applied technology research institute that employs more than 6,000 people. Its mission is to drive industrial development and create economic value through technology R&D. ITRI is a key player in autonomous vehicle development. ITRI technology combines real-time positioning, mapping technology, machine learning, and a range of sensors to simulate driving and capture test data in real world situations. This process generates massive amounts of data that need to be analyzed quickly and precisely.

ITRI decided upon the open source Ceph object storage platform to store its autonomous vehicle testing data, and ITRI selected the Enterprise File Fabric as the platform for data management and collaboration for Ceph and file based data storage.

Users now benefit from:

- Integration of file and object data estates.
- Less complexity / increased productivity.
- Replacement of legacy time consuming workflows.
- In-built File Recovery and File Protection.
- Multi-cloud data management and collaboration for multiple siloed data sets.
- Data security and compliance.

Yungchen Wang, system administrator for the ITRI environment, said: “The File Fabric has streamlined processing for me and our users while providing options we never had before.”

Find out more by checking out the Case Study: http://sme.sc/case-study-technology-research-institute-ITRI
Contact Information
Storage Made Easy
Mariado Martinez, Marketing Manager
+442086432885
Contact
http://StorageMadeEasy.com

