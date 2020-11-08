Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE Press Release

Receive press releases from HealthONE: By Email RSS Feeds: HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center Receives 2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award

Denver, CO, November 08, 2020 --(



The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.



The HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center is a leader in providing mental services for all ages. They believe in providing continuity of care and offering patient-centered services for those struggling with life’s everyday challenges. Their physician-led, multidisciplinary treatment teams integrate approaches supported by the latest clinical research and practices. Their programs provide psychiatric and medication evaluation, intensive group therapy addressing behavioral and emotional challenges, evidence-based interventions of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavior Therapy, case management, and aftercare planning.



“The caregivers and staff of the HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”



According to Ryan Simpson, CEO and Cindy Meyer, BH COO, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care. “This incredible recognition speaks to the way our nurses, physicians, clinicians, and treatment/support teams care for patients who come to us seeking the very best mental health treatment in Colorado. Ranking in the 95th percentile or higher for likelihood to recommend, overall rating, and teamwork, speaks to our commitment to exceptional patient care. We promote wellness for everyone; and above all else, we are dedicated to the care and improvement of human life.”



The HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center is a 120-bed inpatient hospital (20 child/adolescent, 40 adult, 20 women’s, 40 senior adult), as well as a 24/7 crisis/intake center, with a full continuum of wrap-around services which includes ECT, PHP, IOP, and psychiatric/medication management services throughout the community.



About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Denver, CO, November 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center is pleased to announce it has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in Patient Experience.The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.The HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center is a leader in providing mental services for all ages. They believe in providing continuity of care and offering patient-centered services for those struggling with life’s everyday challenges. Their physician-led, multidisciplinary treatment teams integrate approaches supported by the latest clinical research and practices. Their programs provide psychiatric and medication evaluation, intensive group therapy addressing behavioral and emotional challenges, evidence-based interventions of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavior Therapy, case management, and aftercare planning.“The caregivers and staff of the HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”According to Ryan Simpson, CEO and Cindy Meyer, BH COO, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care. “This incredible recognition speaks to the way our nurses, physicians, clinicians, and treatment/support teams care for patients who come to us seeking the very best mental health treatment in Colorado. Ranking in the 95th percentile or higher for likelihood to recommend, overall rating, and teamwork, speaks to our commitment to exceptional patient care. We promote wellness for everyone; and above all else, we are dedicated to the care and improvement of human life.”The HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Center is a 120-bed inpatient hospital (20 child/adolescent, 40 adult, 20 women’s, 40 senior adult), as well as a 24/7 crisis/intake center, with a full continuum of wrap-around services which includes ECT, PHP, IOP, and psychiatric/medication management services throughout the community.About Press GaneyPress Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Contact Information HealthONE

Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HealthONE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend