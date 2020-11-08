Press Releases First Indemnity of America Ins. Co. Press Release

Receive press releases from First Indemnity of America Ins. Co.: By Email RSS Feeds: Major Source of Subdivision Bonds: "Home Builders Advantage" by FIA Surety

FIA Surety, an "A" rated bonding company, has unveiled a $100,000,000 facility for Site and Subdivision Bonds.

Morris Plains, NJ, November 08, 2020 --(



FIA Surety* (a bonding company), based in Morris Plains, NJ, has announced a new program in support of the burgeoning housing industry.



“FIA has been a strong supporter of the housing industry since 1979. We’ve been quite successful and are comfortable in this niche,” said Pat Lynch Jr., the company’s Underwriting Manager.



The new program provides for $100,000,000 in capacity to support home builders and land developers by expediting the issuance of Site and Subdivision Bonds. By using these bonds, builders can avoid tying up their bank lines of credit. The companies can have room to grow and take advantage of the unique opportunities in the current housing boom.



Mr. Lynch continued, “Home Builders Advantage not only enables our clients to open up more new projects, they can more effectively protect company assets. It is an Advantage over using bank issued Irrevocable Letters of Credit.”



Builders and their insurance agents can gain more info and access the program by contacting Mr. Lynch directly: (973) 541-3403.



*FIA Surety / First Indemnity of America Insurance Company is a surety only, “A” rated carrier that specializes in Site and Subdivision Bonds.



First Indemnity of America Insurance Company

2740 Rt. 10 West, Suite 205

Morris Plains, NJ 07950

Office: 973-541-3417

Visit us: www.fiagroup.com Morris Plains, NJ, November 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Home Builders Advantage” - Brought to you exclusively by FIA SuretyFIA Surety* (a bonding company), based in Morris Plains, NJ, has announced a new program in support of the burgeoning housing industry.“FIA has been a strong supporter of the housing industry since 1979. We’ve been quite successful and are comfortable in this niche,” said Pat Lynch Jr., the company’s Underwriting Manager.The new program provides for $100,000,000 in capacity to support home builders and land developers by expediting the issuance of Site and Subdivision Bonds. By using these bonds, builders can avoid tying up their bank lines of credit. The companies can have room to grow and take advantage of the unique opportunities in the current housing boom.Mr. Lynch continued, “Home Builders Advantage not only enables our clients to open up more new projects, they can more effectively protect company assets. It is an Advantage over using bank issued Irrevocable Letters of Credit.”Builders and their insurance agents can gain more info and access the program by contacting Mr. Lynch directly: (973) 541-3403.*FIA Surety / First Indemnity of America Insurance Company is a surety only, “A” rated carrier that specializes in Site and Subdivision Bonds.First Indemnity of America Insurance Company2740 Rt. 10 West, Suite 205Morris Plains, NJ 07950Office: 973-541-3417Visit us: www.fiagroup.com Contact Information First Indemnity of America Ins. Co.

Steve Golia

856-304-7348



fiagroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from First Indemnity of America Ins. Co.