Land Acquisition and Development Leader Henry Massie Joins Windsong Properties

Amid thriving regional real estate market, Massie aims to build communities for Atlanta’s growing 55+ homebuyer segment.

Atlanta, GA, November 09, 2020 --(



The news comes amid an ongoing strong real estate market and with officials anticipating the over sixty adult population to grow to 1.2 million by 2030 - about one in four residents of the greater Atlanta region.



“Land acquisition for the 55+ market is unique,” says Massie. “We often look for land near, but not in, a great school district. That way, grandparents can be close to their grandchildren yet avoid paying the extra for pricier districts. And communities appreciate that our largely retired homeowners won’t add to rush hour traffic or crowd schools.”



Massie has successfully negotiated the acquisition and entitlement of over 9,000 acres of land and developed over 1,500 residential lots throughout the southeast. He says he was drawn to Windsong Properties’ reputation as a multiple award-winning homebuilder that keeps its promises and builds beautiful communities with strong ties to the counties in which they reside.



“Every piece of land has a story to tell,” Massie says. “The Paulding County community being developed at Echols Farm is a great example of a unique property, one Windsong has been able to develop in a way that carries on the legacy of the orchards that flourished there for nearly a century under the Echols family.” The property includes repurposed stone and lumber from the farm, walking paths that allow homeowners to take in vistas of the land, and a welcome center displaying Echols family artifacts and paintings.



A graduate of the University of Georgia, Massie holds a state real estate license and has resided in metro Atlanta since graduation with his wife and four children.



“My goal for Windsong is to fill the land pipeline for Windsong for many years to come. Typically, I look for anywhere from 10 to 60 acres with the right mix of terrain and a supportive regional community. I’ve been doing this for 23 years and have never been more pleased by the opportunity to create communities across Atlanta that add value to the region,” he says.



About Windsong Properties:

Since 2003, Windsong Properties has set the standard of excellence for active adult living in North Atlanta. Founders Mark Carruth and Steve Romeyn share more than four decades of building experience and personal insight on the needs and desires of the active adult home buyer. Operating every day on the idea that the transition from family home to empty nest should be an enjoyable and exciting experience, Windsong is improving quality of life for its homeowners.



Atlanta, GA, November 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A 23-year veteran land development and acquisition executive, Henry Massie has joined 55+ builder Windsong Properties to help meet the region's growing demand for active senior lifestyle communities.

The news comes amid an ongoing strong real estate market and with officials anticipating the over sixty adult population to grow to 1.2 million by 2030 - about one in four residents of the greater Atlanta region.

"Land acquisition for the 55+ market is unique," says Massie. "We often look for land near, but not in, a great school district. That way, grandparents can be close to their grandchildren yet avoid paying the extra for pricier districts. And communities appreciate that our largely retired homeowners won't add to rush hour traffic or crowd schools."

Massie has successfully negotiated the acquisition and entitlement of over 9,000 acres of land and developed over 1,500 residential lots throughout the southeast. He says he was drawn to Windsong Properties' reputation as a multiple award-winning homebuilder that keeps its promises and builds beautiful communities with strong ties to the counties in which they reside.

"Every piece of land has a story to tell," Massie says. "The Paulding County community being developed at Echols Farm is a great example of a unique property, one Windsong has been able to develop in a way that carries on the legacy of the orchards that flourished there for nearly a century under the Echols family." The property includes repurposed stone and lumber from the farm, walking paths that allow homeowners to take in vistas of the land, and a welcome center displaying Echols family artifacts and paintings.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, Massie holds a state real estate license and has resided in metro Atlanta since graduation with his wife and four children.

"My goal for Windsong is to fill the land pipeline for Windsong for many years to come. Typically, I look for anywhere from 10 to 60 acres with the right mix of terrain and a supportive regional community. I've been doing this for 23 years and have never been more pleased by the opportunity to create communities across Atlanta that add value to the region," he says.

About Windsong Properties:

Since 2003, Windsong Properties has set the standard of excellence for active adult living in North Atlanta. Founders Mark Carruth and Steve Romeyn share more than four decades of building experience and personal insight on the needs and desires of the active adult home buyer. Operating every day on the idea that the transition from family home to empty nest should be an enjoyable and exciting experience, Windsong is improving quality of life for its homeowners.

Windsong's commitment to exceptional service has earned nine Excellence in Customer Satisfaction Awards, Builder Partnerships Lee Evans Award for Management Excellence and the 2018 Builder of Choice Award, as well as multiple OBIE Awards for superior design and construction from the Greater Atlanta Homebuilders' Association and NAHB Best of 55+ Housing Awards. Windsong owns and operates several communities in Cherokee, Cobb and Paulding counties. For more information, visit windsonglife.com or Facebook.com/WindsongLife or call 770-516-3409.

Contact Information
Full Tilt Consulting
Nancy Broe
678-230-9146
https://fulltiltconsulting.com/

Nancy Broe

678-230-9146



https://fulltiltconsulting.com/



