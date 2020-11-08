Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Time Travel Fantasy Romance Novel, "Timeless"

Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

G.W. Mullins author of the Best-Selling novels "Daniel Is Waiting” and “Rise of The Snow Queen Book One The Polar Bear King” returns with “Timeless,” romance novel that rips us through time on a trip into the paranormal and the old west.

Stephanie decided she wanted to get away from it all. Tired of her life in New York City, she heads to Arizona for a vacation. On a ranch there, she meets an irresistible stable hand. As a romance develops, she discovers a ring left behind by a woman from the past. When she puts it on her finger, Stephanie is ripped back through time, to the life of another woman and the man who loved and possibly killed her.



Trapped in the past, Stephanie must figure out the mystery of what happened to her lookalike, or fall victim to the man who murdered her. Timeless is a wicked story of ghosts, time travel and erotica. The story leaves you guessing and waiting, to see if Stephanie can survive long enough to make it home again.



“Timeless” is available in Hardback Book ISBN: 978-1-64871-160-2, Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64871-177-0 and multiple eBook formats worldwide. All the formats can be found at great book sellers such as Amazon, Kindle, Walmart.com, Kobo, iBooks, Google Play, Barnes And Noble, Nook, Books-A-Million, Powell’s and many more locations world-wide.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies. Mullins has releases several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians.



Among his books are the extremely successful “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”



