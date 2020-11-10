PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Joe, Al, the Alien and the Girl with the Thistledown Hair" by Meg Barber


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Joe, Al, the Alien and the Girl with the Thistledown Hair" – by Meg Barber.

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Joe, Al, the Alien and the Girl with the Thistledown Hair

Two lonely cowboys meet two traumatised women. Is love the answer, or just more pain?

Joe is a diamond, brilliant and multi-faceted and probably on the scale; Alan is pure gold, incorruptible and precious, and possibly malleable.

Maisie has been beaten into a woman hunkered down and waiting for the second shoe to fall; Claire has suffered a tragedy and as especially fragile has therefore been hounded by the British Press.

High in the mountains of Montana a liberal Brit spouts her views about The American Dream.

Will it be WWIII or just an interesting interlude?

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (346 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 2.2 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800940604
Kindle eBook ASIN B08LR4F5TD
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/JAAGTH
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About the Author
When Meg Barber was 7 her teacher called her"‘His little Enid Blyton." It remains one of the nicest things anyone has ever said to her. Since then Meg has never stopped both reading and writing.

She writes what she would want to read. Falling in love is not the sole province of teenagers and those in their 20s, nor is it always the solution to anything. The older we become the more complex it becomes and that is where the fun lies.

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

