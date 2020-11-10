Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Get In Touch: With Your Public Voice: A Guide to Wealth Through a Love of Public Speaking" by Peter Bull MBE

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Get In Touch: With Your Public Voice: A Guide to Wealth Through a Love of Public Speaking" – by Peter Bull MBE.

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 10, 2020 --(



Peter Bull has over 17,000 hours of professional speaking in front of live audiences. He is a qualified teacher, trainer and veteran Toastmaster. He is a founder member of the Professional Speakers Association in the UK and received an MBE from the Queen in 1996.



Peter wrote this book for anyone who wants to become an expert public speaker and if desired to turn speaking into a lucrative profession.



The Get In Touch series concentrates on helping busy people who want factual information in a concise and structured way.



This book assumes no previous knowledge or speaking experience whilst helping the reader overcome the anxiety associated with this skill.



It also guides the reader through the requirements for making a living from their speeches.



Never before has the art of speaking been so sought after, to differentiate the individual from the crowd in our information-soaked society.



This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (90 pages)

Dimensions 12.9 x 0.5 x 19.8 cm

ISBN-13 9781800940550

Kindle eBook ASIN B08LP55R6J

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GINTPV

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



