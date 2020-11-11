PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
PenguinCRM Helped India Based Insurance Giant in Business Continuity During COVID-19


In the bad times of worldwide lockdowns, Penguin CRM helped its clients in operating from home with the help of maximizing cloud technology with its CRM PenguinOnCloud and provided an extensive ecosystem of cloud telephony, CRM, mobile based CRM etc. for industries like Insurance and other BFSI, Real Estate, Oil and natural gas, petrochemical etc.penguinoncloud.com

Maharashtra, India, November 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Covid19 came as an unprecedented challenge for every business. There was also no clarity that till when this situation will persist. Insurance industry was impacted very badly when the lockdown started in India. Employees were not able to call their existing/prospective customers, as call centers were closed. No new business was being generated, also there was no way to remind customers for renewal of their policies.

PenguinCRM took this challenge as an opportunity. As employees were not able to reach office, it helped in bringing office closer to them, by launching cloud telephony service PenguinDialer, and integrating it with their flagship CRM platform PenguinOnCloud.

This has helped their client to get back in business quickly as it was launched immediately within a week of lockdown. This resumed the customer interaction with high productivity.

PenguinCRM is pioneer in CRM based solution for industries like Insurance and other BFSI, real estate, oil and natural gas, etc. Penguincrm founders are B. Tech and MBAs from eminent global institutes.
