Press Releases Nitric Entertainment Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Nitric Entertainment Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Recording Artist Matty Stuntin's Debut Release

Los Angeles, CA, November 10, 2020 --(



About Matty Stuntin:



Matty Stuntin is a mainstream hip hop artist from Owenton, Kentucky. He began writing and recording in 2018. Matty immediately enjoyed a very warm welcome from music lovers on the SoundCloud platform. As the songs he would post would receive immediate responses. Generating thousands of plays right after initial postings. Most notably his tracks "Beanie 2 Tight," "Now She Fancy" and "Now I'm Gone." His talent and early streaming successes caught the attention of Los Angeles based management firm Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG, who recently added Matty to their recording artist roster.



Matty now routinely travels to Cincinnati, Ohio where he records in a professional studio environment. Taking risks and gradually moving away from his own homebased production. Matty understands the reality and challenges of the music industry. However, he is driven and determined to continue to succeed.



Contact:



Media Relations

Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG

(213) 394-5673

nitricrecords@yahoo.com Los Angeles, CA, November 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG would like to announce the debut release from Owenton, KY recording artist Matty Stuntin. Under special arrangement and agreement, Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG will be releasing globally Matty Stuntin's debut single Games on November 24, 2020. His talent, high profile and genuine streaming successes have recently got the attention of Los Angeles based Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG. Matty shows promise of having more than just the musical talent needed to succeed in the competitive recording industry; along with a serious focus and drive. His single Games will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms such as: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Tik Tok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, Soundtrack by Twitch, among others.About Matty Stuntin:Matty Stuntin is a mainstream hip hop artist from Owenton, Kentucky. He began writing and recording in 2018. Matty immediately enjoyed a very warm welcome from music lovers on the SoundCloud platform. As the songs he would post would receive immediate responses. Generating thousands of plays right after initial postings. Most notably his tracks "Beanie 2 Tight," "Now She Fancy" and "Now I'm Gone." His talent and early streaming successes caught the attention of Los Angeles based management firm Nitric Entertainment Group-NEG, who recently added Matty to their recording artist roster.Matty now routinely travels to Cincinnati, Ohio where he records in a professional studio environment. Taking risks and gradually moving away from his own homebased production. Matty understands the reality and challenges of the music industry. However, he is driven and determined to continue to succeed.Contact:Media RelationsNitric Entertainment Group-NEG(213) 394-5673nitricrecords@yahoo.com Contact Information Nitric Entertainment Group

Tino Anglade - Media Relations

213-394-5673



https://nitricentertainmentgroup.webador.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nitric Entertainment Group