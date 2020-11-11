Solar Power Supply Wins Solar Bid for America's Best Value Inn & Suites Fontana

Press Releases Solar Power Supply Press Release

Established in 2015, Solar Power Supply is a leading solar energy products provider and installer servicing all of Southern California. It carries top leading solar products including REC, Solaria, Panasonic, SolarEdge, Enphase, and LG. Products and information on solar power solutions can be found at www.solarpowersupply.net. Corona, CA, November 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Solar Power Supply, a leading provider of solar energy systems in Southern California, formally announced it was awarded the contract for the installation of a 144 kW solar energy system with America’s Best Value Inn & Suites located in Fontana, California. The system will consist of 336 Hanwha Q Cells Q.Peak Duo L-G8 430 solar panels, 168 SolarEdge Optimizers, three SolarEdge Inverters, Unirac solar rack mounts, and Prosolar FastJack fasteners. This large project for the company is targeted to be completed by the end of November, just in time for the holiday season. With the recent approvals obtained, Solar Power Supply started installation earlier this month and will ramp up its progress to ensure it meets its deadline.“America’s Best Value Inn & Suite in Fontana sees the value of renewable energy, and we’re extremely excited to have been chosen as the supplier for their solar power needs,” said Rudy Flores, CEO of Solar Power Supply. “We’ve designed a system that will create ample power for them throughout the year, even in times when energy consumption is at its peak. As for Solar Power Supply, this project requires additional manpower which will help generate job openings that were once lost due to the pandemic.”The timing for the project will ultimately save America’s Best Value Inn thousands of dollars allowing them to take advantage of the current 2020 Federal Solar Tax Credit. The chain hotel opted to install the maximum number of panels their rooftop can accommodate. The U-shaped facility has a non-intrusive flat surface allowing Solar Power Supply to design a highly effective system with approximately 6,481 square feet of power producing photovoltaic (PV) cells. The impressive system will take up almost every inch of the rooftop to maximize power production.“No matter what we did in our facility to lower our energy bill, it simply wasn’t enough so we have high hopes for this solar investment we’re making with Solar Power Supply. Everyone has been financially affected by COVID-19 so every little penny in savings counts. We also see this investment as a way to fast-forward into renewable energy and to kick-start our green initiative,” said George Cardenas, owner and operator of America’s Best Value Inn & Suite of Fontana.Check out Solar Power Supply at:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/solarpsupplyInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/solarpowersupply/?hl=enYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSEZTg1TiY9L3ByaIhNZsCQEstablished in 2015, Solar Power Supply is a leading solar energy products provider and installer servicing all of Southern California. It carries top leading solar products including REC, Solaria, Panasonic, SolarEdge, Enphase, and LG. Products and information on solar power solutions can be found at www.solarpowersupply.net. Contact Information Solar Power Supply

