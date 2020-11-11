Future Electronics Releases Industry Market Conditions Report

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics has released its quarterly Market Conditions report.

Future Electronics' Market Conditions report is put together by Product Marketing specialist teams, supplier partners and other sources worldwide. It allows all customers to stay on top of the latest market trends and provides detailed information that spreads across our wide range of product technologies.



The latest report highlights extended lead times due to the global pandemic, with certain product technologies such as Lighting experiencing a ramp up in demand.



To view the latest report, please visit: www.FutureElectronics.com/Resources/Market-Conditions-Report.



Future Electronics recognizes the importance of relying on a trusted parts distributor that is both knowledgeable and up to date on the latest market updates. The company's priority is to keep all partners informed on all lead times and relevant information to their business.



Future Electronics continues to monitor and update their Market Conditions report in real time to provide the most up-to-date information. They remain open to holding individual market update related conference calls with our Product Marketing experts should the need arise with any customers.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



