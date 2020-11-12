Tweaking Technologies Launches Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro for Mac Users

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tweaking Technologies Press Release

Duplicate and similar looking photos identifier and removal tool is now available on App Store.

Jaipur, India, November 12, 2020 --(



Below mentioned are some features of Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro:

- Drag/drop Photos/Folders

- Customizes Comparison Method

- Real-time Result Comparison

- Auto-Mark Duplicates

- Compact Viewing

- Preview Scan Results



CEO and Founder of Tweaking Technologies, Mr. Shrishail Rana said, “Managing files and storage is a difficult task these days regardless of whether you’re a professional or not. Hence it is important for us to provide a great way to remove all the useless clutter that sits on your storage without your knowledge. Especially with the lack of duplicate cleaner utility in Mac, Duplicate Photo Fixer is a great way to not only helps identify junk from your photo collection, but also swiftly removes it to clear space. I am glad that such a useful tool is now also available for Mac users and we hope it benefits users all across the globe."



“System cleanup and file management is what we excel at and we’re definitely glad to announce that our latest offering is now all set to help a multitude of users worldwide. Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro is a result of sheer hard work and I can assure that this is a top notch tool to help Mac users declutter their Photo collection without any trouble. I congratulate the development team for this release and we hope this tool finds trust among both new and old Mac users,” added Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Product Manager.



Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro is compatible with OS X 10.11 or later, 64-bit processor, and is available on the Mac App Store. For more details, please visit the App Store page for Duplicate Photo Fixer Pro.



https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duplicate-photo-fixer-pro/id1538393638



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



www.tweakingtechnologies.com



