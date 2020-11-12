Joseph Keltos Recognized for 20 Years of Exemplary Service to Telgian Engineering & Consulting

Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, November 12, 2020 --



Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt says, “Joseph demonstrates our company values in everything he does and is an excellent mentor and role model for our younger associates. He is thoughtful, passionate about our industry, cares about our customers, and has always demonstrated the best in servant-leadership.”



Keltos began his tenure with Telgian Engineering & Consulting as a Lead Fire Sprinkler Systems Designer in 2000 and has produced, supervised and managed a broad range of fire protection projects. Today, as a Strategic Account Manager, Keltos serves as the direct point of contact for his customers, ensuring that their needs are met and expectations exceeded.



His project experience includes sectors such as healthcare, higher education, and special hazards involving both office- and field-based work tasks. Keltos also provides sales support, project estimating, proposal development, and project, program, and account management to the Telgian Engineering & Consulting team.



His professional credentials include NICET, Level IV – Water Based System Layout, NICET, Level II – Fire Alarm Systems and NICET, Level II – Special. In addition, Keltos is a Certified Fire Protection Specialist.



Affiliations include the American Fire Sprinkler Association, National Fire Sprinkler Association, and National Fire Protection Association where he serves as an NFPA 16 Technical Committee Alternate Member.



“Over the past two decades I have seen Telgian Engineering & Consulting continually grow, change, and innovate to support and meet our client’s and associated needs,” says Keltos. “While changes have involved people, laces, and even names TEC remains strong and poised to continue serving our legacy customers and develop new markets.”



About Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC)



