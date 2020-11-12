Private Placement Markets’ “EquityLock Commercial” to be Available Throughout the United States and Canada

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Private Placement Markets today announced that its fast-growing Commercial Equity Protection division will expand its operations starting in January of 2021 to include all of the United States and Canada.

Steve Muehler stated, “As real estate values become more tied to a worldwide economy, and not just a national or regional economy, real estate owners are increasingly seeking protections against a downturn in their property’s values, and an EquityLock Commercial Real Estate Value Protection Plan has quickly moved to the top of the list of needs.”



The “EquityLock Commercial Value Protection Plan” is a protection plan that is a hedge against a decline in the value of a particular commercial real estate property. Essentially, the “EquityLock Commercial Value Protection Plan” is a contract that remunerates the Plan Holder if the Subject Property falls in value at the time of sale.



Additional Information is available at: www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



