Press Releases Tony Stubbs Press Release

Receive press releases from Tony Stubbs: By Email RSS Feeds: You're Invited - Party with OWN Network's Ready To Love Cast Member Tony Stubbs - Friday, November 13 at Amahle Bar & Lounge

Houston, TX, November 12, 2020 --(



"Ready To Love" Season 3 (Last Resort) Airs Friday Nights on the OWN TV Network at 8 pm Central (check your local listings for channel info).



About Amahle Bar & Lounge



Amahle Bar & Lounge is a new Black-Owned Business in the heart of beautiful Midtown Houston, Texas. This sleek and modern restaurant and lounge deliver innovations at every level through its culinary service and distinctive design combination. They have created an ambiance that embodies beauty and highlights the individuality of the global Afro-Culture. This inclusive experience offers exceptional food for even the pickiest palate, live jazz for a relaxing vibe, and superior old school customer service. Although open to the public, Amahle Bar & Lounge is a membership venue. Members and guests are treated to a picturesque artistic backdrop, outdoor dining, Thursday night karaoke, adult swings, supersized television monitors, and an exclusive VIP room for those intimate events. Join them any Sunday through Saturday for fine dining and socializing. Follow on Instagram at @amahle_bar_lounge and Facebook at Amahle Bar & Lounge. For membership inquires visit www.amahlebar.com.



Contacts



Media/Press Inquiries or A/B List Talent Submissions



Jackie - info@gjjpublicrelations.com - 213.924.9204

Erinn - erinn@urban411entertainment.com - 206.805.9990 Houston, TX, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Come party and mingle with Ready To Love Season 3 (Last Resort) cast member Tony Stubbs and friends as he hosts this week's Amahle Bar & Lounge Takeover. If you weren't there last Friday, you missed a treat because it was lit. The attendees mixed and mingled with many of the Ready To Love Season 3 castmates, along with entertainment executives, elite professionals, social media influencers, and more, all while incubating business relationships or networking. VIP attendees enjoyed the celebrity treatment of free valet parking, free VIP entrance (including complimentary lite bites and cocktails), and a live jazz band after the RTL show, all in a beautiful place with an amazing vibe. Don't miss it this week (you never know who will show up)."Ready To Love" Season 3 (Last Resort) Airs Friday Nights on the OWN TV Network at 8 pm Central (check your local listings for channel info).About Amahle Bar & LoungeAmahle Bar & Lounge is a new Black-Owned Business in the heart of beautiful Midtown Houston, Texas. This sleek and modern restaurant and lounge deliver innovations at every level through its culinary service and distinctive design combination. They have created an ambiance that embodies beauty and highlights the individuality of the global Afro-Culture. This inclusive experience offers exceptional food for even the pickiest palate, live jazz for a relaxing vibe, and superior old school customer service. Although open to the public, Amahle Bar & Lounge is a membership venue. Members and guests are treated to a picturesque artistic backdrop, outdoor dining, Thursday night karaoke, adult swings, supersized television monitors, and an exclusive VIP room for those intimate events. Join them any Sunday through Saturday for fine dining and socializing. Follow on Instagram at @amahle_bar_lounge and Facebook at Amahle Bar & Lounge. For membership inquires visit www.amahlebar.com.ContactsMedia/Press Inquiries or A/B List Talent SubmissionsJackie - info@gjjpublicrelations.com - 213.924.9204Erinn - erinn@urban411entertainment.com - 206.805.9990 Contact Information Tony Stubbs

Jackie Bush

213-924-9204





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tony Stubbs