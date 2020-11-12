Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release

Pulte Homes Now Building in Georgia at The Creek at Arthur Hills

National Homebuilder Adds Paulding County to its Growing Presence in Metro Atlanta, Professionally Decorated Model Home Now Open to the Public

Atlanta, GA, November 12, 2020 --



“Thoughtfully designed with today’s families in mind, we’re delighted to introduce our array of Life Tested® home designs to Paulding County homebuyers,” said Pablo Rivas, Georgia Division Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup, parent company of Pulte Homes. “We’re finding that people are really drawn to this area for its scenic beauty and suburban appeal paired with its convenience to major employment hubs. They can easily access Woodstock and downtown Atlanta via I-75 and neighboring Kennesaw and Marietta via Highway 41. Not to mention the fact that the community is just a short drive to Lake Acworth – with Bentwater Golf Club even closer to home – both offering a wealth of recreational possibilities. As for dining and shopping, Acworth’s charming downtown area has a great Main Street vibe that proves a terrific draw for locals and visitors alike. It’s really no wonder why Paulding is the second fastest growing county in Metro Atlanta and Pulte is proud to expand our presence here with The Creek at Arthur Hills.”



Showcasing the two-story Woodward floor plan, the newly opened, exquisitely merchandised model home at The Creek at Arthur Hills features loads of curb appeal with a charming two-story front porch. The delights continue inside with a serene gray and white color story, pops of navy blue and leather brown for added visual interest, special touches like the shiplap walls of the formal dining room and Owner’s Suite, and a treasure trove of cozy seating to make every living space inviting. Loaded with options, the Woodward can be customized to fit the lifestyle of the family who lives there. Buyers can opt to add a basement, extend their outdoor living spaces with a screened or covered lanai, add one to two first-floor guest suites, enhance the gathering room with a corner fireplace, add a sitting room off the Owner’s Suite and so much more. The Woodward is one of five floor plans available at The Creek at Arthur Hills.



Besides beautiful homes designed to fit the way modern families live, residents of The Creek at Arthur Hills enjoy access to a community pool, cabana and playground. Ideal for families, homeowners also benefit from convenience to shopping and dining destinations, as well as access to excellent Paulding County Schools, including Floyd L. Shelton Elementary School at Crossroad, Sammy McClure Sr. Middle School and North Paulding High School.



Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



