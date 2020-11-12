Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Pirates of the Caribbean, Hallmark Movies, Hercules Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

Power Rangers Villains, Cabin Fever, Ninja Turtles, "Nothing From Something" Producer/Director Also Featured; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible Via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, November 12, 2020 --(



Next week continues in earnest on Thursday, November 19 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT with a rewatch party of “The Magicians” featuring Summer Bishil, in advance of her Virtual Photo Ops session with fans on Nov. 21. The it’s the nerdy survivor-style trivia game “WizQuiz” with Wizard World’s own MikeGDoesThings on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.



On Sunday, November 22, "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" lead Kevin Sorbo is joined by regulars Bruce Campbell and Ted Raimi at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. And on Sunday, December 6, it’s a holiday-themed session of "Stars from Hallmark Movies," with Lindsay Wagner, Cindy Busby, Erin Gray, Teddy Sears, Teryl Rothery, Katrina Law and Kelly Hu at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



The above are in addition to the previously announced “Last Fan Standing,” the nerdy trivia show hosted by Bruce Campbell, on Thursday, November 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT ($10 to play, free to watch).



During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Thursday, November 12, "Last Fan Standing," Game Show hosted by Bruce Campbell · 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT



Friday, November 13, "Nothing from Something," director/writer/lead actor Chris Perillo · 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT



Saturday, November 14, "Power Rangers Villains," Vernon Wells, Ilia Volok, Diane Salinger, Melody Perkins · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, November 14, "Pirates of the Caribbean," Martin Klebba, Lee Arenberg, Vince Lozano, Treva Etienne, Vanessa Branch, Isaac Singleton, Jr., Damian O’Hare· 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Saturday, November 14, "Cabin Fever," Jordan Ladd, James DeBello, Cerina Vincent, Joey Kern · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Sunday, November 15, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Judith Hoag, Ernie Reyes Jr. · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Thursday, November 19, Summer Bishil ("Magicians" Panel Rewatch) (Virtual Photo Ops Nov. 21) · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Thursday, November 19, WizQuiz, nerdy survival-style trivia · 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT



Sunday, November 22, "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," Kevin Sorbo, Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Sunday, December 6, "Stars from Hallmark Movies," Lindsay Wagner, Cindy Busby, Erin Gray, Teddy Sears, Teryl Rothery, Katrina Law, Kelly Hu · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ConTv.



