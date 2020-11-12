Haze Gray Vineyards Receives 2020 Hire Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases North Carolina Fine Wines Society Press Release

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized Haze Gray Vineyards as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor. Haze Gray Vineyards earned the Gold Award after applying earlier this year.

Dobson, NC, November 12, 2020 --



Haze Gray Vineyards joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.



The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.



"We're so happy to receive this award for hiring Veterans. Veterans know how to get the job done. Haze Gray Vineyard hired Veterans who are enrolled in the Surry Community College Viticulture and Enology program. We will continue to seek Veterans who want to work in wine industry,” says Becky Muhlenberg, co-owner.



In addition, Deane and Becky honor Veterans in the tasting room. Haze Gray Vineyards has a picture wall of honor in their tasting room dedicated to those who have served or are serving the United States' military. "It started with our families, and now includes pictures from friends and our patrons who contributed pictures of their loved ones. We are all a part of the bigger Veteran's family." Deane and Becky both grew up in military families. Deane served in the U.S. Navy for 30 years as a flight officer.



Even the name of the vineyard and winery "Haze Gray" gives homage to the Navy Ships that are painted in the haze gray color scheme. The famous phrase "Haze Gray and Underway" references those Navy surface ships that are actively deployed.



In 2015 the 85-acre farm was purchased. In May 2015 the first five acres of grapes were planted. In April 2016 the second phase of the vineyard was planted with an additional four acres. The vineyard produced a small harvest in 2017. In August 2018 the winery was completed, and Haze Gray Vineyards was producing their first estate bottled wines.



The tasting room first opened in December 2019. The tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday; or Monday through Wednesday by appointment.



