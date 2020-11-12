Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ReusableGuard Press Release

ReusableGuard.com – a Canadian online store that is dedicated to offer certified reusable anti-viral PPE – introduced the FineGuard Comfort as a sustainable reusable mask that replaces over 300 single-use masks. The FineGuard mask offers filtration that blocks 95%-99% of airborne particles > 2.5 to 3 microns and is powered by a technology that is globally certified and tested to destroy viruses, including COVID-19, on contact.

Ottawa, Canada, November 12, 2020



ReusableGuard.com – a Canadian online store that is dedicated to offer certified reusable anti-viral PPE – introduced the FineGuard Comfort as a sustainable reusable mask that replaces over 300 single-use masks. The FineGuard mask offers filtration that blocks 95%-99% of airborne particles > 2.5 to 3 microns and is powered by a technology that is globally certified and tested to destroy viruses, including COVID-19, on contact.



Najib Faris, founder and CEO of Mabata Inc. / ReusableGuard.com said: “The FineGuard masks made their international debut in other market earlier in April of 2020. With the second wave starting to cast its shadow on our communities, we worked collaboratively with our partners to make these products available to individuals across Canada, through our new online store, in order to support our communities’ safety and the wellbeing of our families, neighbors, and friends.” He added: “Self-disinfecting anti-viral masks are a game changer in the fight against covid-19. Our company is committed to continue expanding our portfolio of world-class certified reusable PPE to promote safety and sustainability in these unprecedented times.”



The FineGuard Comfort blends breathability and protection into an efficient mask that serves to protect the person wearing it as well as people around them. The mask features 4 layers of protection, adjustable straps that provide a just-right fit and a self-disinfecting fabric that continuously keeps the mask safe-to-use for prolonged periods. Depending on amount of use, the mask, on average, lasts one year and only require to be washed once a week with cold water and mild soap.



The FineGuard masks are made from cotton, nylon, polyester, spandex elastic, plastic, lycra and have passed extensive skin safety testing. They are compliant with the NIOSH standards, conform to CE Medical Device Class 1 and 2 specifications, and are compliant with European CE, Australian TGA, Indian BIS and Chinese GTIPCS standards.



The mask’s fabric is treated with a patented Swiss technology that embeds the textile with 24 billion positive charges per square centimetre to effectively attract, trap and destroy viruses. The technology and fabric have been scientifically tested in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, USA, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, India and China and have been proven to neutralize, destroy and inactivate 99.9% of viruses and bacteria that come in contact with the mask, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.



