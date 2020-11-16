Holiday Gift Ideas from Corbin Bronze

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tom Corbin Press Release

Holiday gift ideas from internationally renowned artist Tom Corbin.

Kansas City, KS, November 16, 2020



“Thinking about our world status as of 2020, I hope these works represent reaching out with benevolence, compassion and empathy when humanity’s desire for peace and hope are palpable. Prior to the shutdown in March, I had sculpted a simple “XO” as I’ve been interested in the combination of shapes and symbolism for some time. Evidence of this intrigue made appearances in a few paintings, but never in my sculpture. Curious to see how they could work together, I created several more sizes of X-O shapes. The resulting piece, X’s and O’s, was gratifying to arrange at the foundry and I was happy with the multiple ways that it can be displayed by rotating the sculpture.” - Tom Corbin



Another great holiday gift idea is Tom’s newest artist coffee table book, "Tom Corbin Continued." It’s been 13 years since the release of Tom’s first book, "The Inevitable Artist." This new book gives the reader a look at the growth of this sculptor, painter and furniture designer and of some of his newest works.



XO Study

6”H, 6”D, 8”W

Polished Bronze

$1295 ($75 ground shipping – 48 states)



XO

Edition 60

9”H, 9.5”D, 12”W

Bronze, black/brown patina



Tom Corbin Continued

Corbin Publishing, 2019

Hardcover, 288 pages

$40 ($4 ground shipping - 48 states)



Tom Corbin Continued - Book with Rings

Signed book and sculpture

Corbin Publishing, 2019

Hardcover, 288 pages



Rings

5.5"H, 6"D, 12.5"W

Polished bronze

Limited edition 100

$770 ($25 UPS ground shipping - 48 states)



Tom Corbin Continued - Book with Figure

Signed book and sculpture

Corbin Publishing, 2019

Hardcover, 288 pages



Figure

9.75"H, 2.5"D, 2.25"W

Bronze, green/brown patina with polished pear

Limited edition 100

$770 ($25 UPS ground shipping - (48 states)



About Corbin Bronze

Tom Corbin’s introduction and subsequent career in sculpture has been based more on serendipity than calculation. Born in Dayton, Ohio in 1954; Tom’s early fascination in art was inspired by his mother, an art teacher by trade. Despite studying painting and drawing at Miami University, Tom’s original career pursuit was Business as an advertising executive. Tom’s first brush with the third dimension came in a chance meeting with a bronze sculptor in 1982. Classes with this sculptor led to a deepened interest in bronze casting and thoughts of a career in art. In 1986, Tom left the secure confines of his advertising agency job for the unpredictability of life as a full-time sculptor.



Tom landed his first major public commission in 1988. Additional commissions followed, along with the financial freedom for Tom to develop his own “speculative” sculpture. During this period, Tom was also experimenting with furniture design, an area that would soon play a major role in the growth of his studio operation.



Now in his fourth artful decade, Tom’s work appears in over 20 museums, galleries and showrooms. Individual collectors include Nicole Kidman, Jack Nicholson, Sofia Vergara and the late Frank Sinatra. Public installation sites include the United Nations, Florida State University, The University of Oregon and The Kauffman Foundation. Tom was most recently awarded the commission to produce a bronze monument of President Harry S. Truman for Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.



Cindi Rogers

816-506-8732



bygeorgepr.com



