MacCase Premium Leather Collection Now Available at Staples.com

Carlsbad, CA, November 12, 2020



“We are very excited about the opportunity to bring the MacCase Premium Leather Collection to a much larger audience through Staples.com,” explained MacCase Chief Creative Officer Michael Santoro. “While many of our designs are Apple specific, we have many products that are for general use and will work for anyone needing a quality leather shoulder bag, travel bag or briefcase to transport any laptop or tablet. Staples.com is the perfect platform to showcase this professional collection.”



The company’s leather laptop and tablet cases are favored by professionals around the world due to their timeless designs and unrelenting quality. Some of the best selling MacCase models that are featured on Staples.com include the groundbreaking 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro Folio cases and MacCase’s “Flight Jacket” models designed for the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. Some of the general use designs include an innovative vertical leather briefcase and leather overnight travel, duffle, and messenger bags. The MacCase Premium Leather Collection can be seen at www.staples.com or https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-macbook-and-ipad-cases-s



About MacCase

Jody K. Deane

760-602-0807



mac-case.com



