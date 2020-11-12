The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Cottage Grove

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home features vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, and a large open floor plan. The dining room features access to the covered patio extending the living space outdoors. Open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar, and lots of storage. The oversized primary suite features dual closets and a sliding barn door leading to the private bathroom with extra walk in closet and walk in shower. The backyard is fully fenced and offers garden beds and a tool shed.405 Kalapuya Ct. is offered at $289,900.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Cottage Grove, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



