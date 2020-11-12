Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Renegade Paws Rescue Press Release

Receive press releases from Renegade Paws Rescue: By Email RSS Feeds: Local Animal Rescues Team Up for Pet Food Drive This Friday

Pet food drive will benefit Operation Pet Solutions, keeping pets in loving homes.

Savannah, GA, November 12, 2020 --(



“The reason we are doing this now is because we see a need in our community. Everyone deserves the love of a dog or cat, but sometimes love is not enough,” explained Director of Renegade Paws Rescue, Jennifer Taylor. “We want everyone to know that help is out there – from keeping pets fed to offering free spay and neuter services. That’s what Operation Pet Solutions is all about.”



Operation Pet Solutions is One Love Animal Rescue’s grassroots community outreach program designed to keep pets in their homes and engage pet owners in proper care, vetting, and sterilization of their pets.



The pet food drive will be accepting any dry and wet dog and cat food this Friday from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at both The Hipster Hound locations: 115 Echols Avenue and 1 Diamond Causeway, Suite 13. For anyone who cannot drop off pet food in person, The Hipster Hound is also taking donations over the phone at (912) 349-7640.



“This year has really hit a lot of people hard. The last thing we want is for pet parents to give up their dogs or cats because they can’t afford their food,” said CEO and Co-Founder of One Love Animal Rescue, Karrie Bulski. “We are here to help families with any supplies they need to keep their pets happy, healthy, and in their loving homes where they belong.”



All pet food collected on Friday will be distributed with America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia this Saturday, November 14 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Memorial Stadium, 101 John J. Scott Drive. To learn more about Operation Pet Solutions, visit www.oneloveanimalrescue.com/operation-pet-solutions.



About Renegade Paws Rescue

Renegade Paws Rescue is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. Visit www.renegadepawsrescue.org for more information.



About One Love Animal Rescue

A licensed non-profit 501(c)(3) rescue organization, the mission of One Love Animal Rescue, Inc. is to help abandoned, neglected, abused, and unwanted pets by partnering with shelters, rescue groups, and the community to facilitate the adoption of these animals into permanent and loving homes. Visit www.oneloveanimalrescue.com for more information.



About The Hipster Hound

The Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail, and more at two locations. Visit www.hipsterhound.net for more information. Savannah, GA, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Renegade Paws Rescue and One Love Animal Rescue have organized a pet food drive this Friday, November 13 benefiting Operation Pet Solutions. The pet food collection will take place at The Hipster Hound’s Echols Avenue and Diamond Causeway locations from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. The goal is to fill all of The Hipster Hound’s doggy shuttle busses with pet food to distribute the next day at Memorial Stadium.“The reason we are doing this now is because we see a need in our community. Everyone deserves the love of a dog or cat, but sometimes love is not enough,” explained Director of Renegade Paws Rescue, Jennifer Taylor. “We want everyone to know that help is out there – from keeping pets fed to offering free spay and neuter services. That’s what Operation Pet Solutions is all about.”Operation Pet Solutions is One Love Animal Rescue’s grassroots community outreach program designed to keep pets in their homes and engage pet owners in proper care, vetting, and sterilization of their pets.The pet food drive will be accepting any dry and wet dog and cat food this Friday from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at both The Hipster Hound locations: 115 Echols Avenue and 1 Diamond Causeway, Suite 13. For anyone who cannot drop off pet food in person, The Hipster Hound is also taking donations over the phone at (912) 349-7640.“This year has really hit a lot of people hard. The last thing we want is for pet parents to give up their dogs or cats because they can’t afford their food,” said CEO and Co-Founder of One Love Animal Rescue, Karrie Bulski. “We are here to help families with any supplies they need to keep their pets happy, healthy, and in their loving homes where they belong.”All pet food collected on Friday will be distributed with America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia this Saturday, November 14 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Memorial Stadium, 101 John J. Scott Drive. To learn more about Operation Pet Solutions, visit www.oneloveanimalrescue.com/operation-pet-solutions.About Renegade Paws RescueRenegade Paws Rescue is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas. Visit www.renegadepawsrescue.org for more information.About One Love Animal RescueA licensed non-profit 501(c)(3) rescue organization, the mission of One Love Animal Rescue, Inc. is to help abandoned, neglected, abused, and unwanted pets by partnering with shelters, rescue groups, and the community to facilitate the adoption of these animals into permanent and loving homes. Visit www.oneloveanimalrescue.com for more information.About The Hipster HoundThe Hipster Hound is a family-owned pet products and services company located in Savannah. They offer dog daycare, grooming, boarding, retail, and more at two locations. Visit www.hipsterhound.net for more information. Contact Information Renegade Paws Rescue

Jennifer Taylor

(912) 665-6046



https://www.renegadepawsrescue.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Renegade Paws Rescue Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend