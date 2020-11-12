The South Devon Players Theatre & Film Company Turns Digital to Survive

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The South Devon Players Theatre & Film... Press Release

Internationally award-winning British theatre company survives the COVID pandemic restrictions by creating theatre entirely online using digital software, with the actors working safely from home.

Brixham, United Kingdom, November 12, 2020



The creation of digital theatre is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, since it ranges from unsafe to illegal to perform traditional venue-based theatre. While the Players will return to normal theatre performances as soon as it is practicable and safe for both cast and crew and in line with the current government guidance; they feel it very important to keep working and creating in the interim.



The theatre company was founded in the winter of 2005-2006, to create professional paid work for local actors in the south Devon (UK) area, centering on our hometown of the fishing port of Brixham. Specialising primarily in historical and classical dramas, the company has won several regional, national and international awards over the years for its work, and a growing international following.



When the pandemic happened, the company decided to find a way to continue working, as opposed to temporarily closing, and began developing digital theatre. With the actors working from home, and running digital backdrops, cross screen choreography and blocking, the company is continuing to create full drama shows, and broadcasting them online through the company website, www.southdevonplayers.com with an ongoing lineup of shows, where audiences all over the world can enjoy the shows which remain online for a minimum or 48 hours to reach people in all time zones. Actors and crew are involved from across the UK, as well as from Ireland.



The cast & crew can earn equal shares of whatever is made from the online performances ticket sales (every penny goes to the actors and crew).



This work will continue until such time as it is safe to return to the traditional stage.



The South Devon Players Theatre and Film Company is developing a proud tradition of creating world-class historical and classical dramas. In 2019, their production of Macbeth, was booked for a second tour and won an international theatre award in New York for its professionalism and creativity. Laura Jury, the director of that production of Macbeth, & many of the Player's shows, and founder of the theatre company, has returned to lead this new project. Laura has also recently been selected to appear in an online Shakespeare project by the Globe Theatre.



