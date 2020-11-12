Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Teresa Stern Arts Press Release

Teresa Stern Arts Joins National Artists Sunday Campaign, It's Like Black Friday, But for Art

Seattle artist Teresa Stern joins the Artists Sunday alliance, a nationwide campaign to support artists. It's like Black Friday, but for art. Consumers are encouraged to shop with artists and give something handcrafted this holiday season. Over 2,000 artists from across the U.S. are participating so far, including fifteen from Washington State.

Seattle, WA, November 12, 2020 --(



Teresa Stern announced that she has joined the Artists Sunday alliance, and that she will promote local artisans and craftspeople on Artists Sunday, which is celebrated on November 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.



Artist Sunday, falling between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday® and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted this holiday season. Ms. Stern appreciates the culture artists create and the impact they have on our local community, while adding expression and beauty to our lives.



Ms. Stern shared that, "Artists are most often also small businesses, and we also often rely on gatherings to sell our work – shows in local coffee shops, booths at festivals, juried exhibitions and fairs, and in in-person galleries. COVID meant most events were canceled, and gathering spaces held no gatherings. But COVID can’t keep us creatives down!" Teresa and artists across the U.S. are tackling the COVID shut downs with creativity, and a national alliance that is creating a new kind of shopping event for this holiday season. "I’m proud to be among over 250 Washington-based artists and arts organizations that are diving into this first year of the nationwide movement Artists Sunday," stated Ms. Stern.



As with many artists this year, Ms. Stern is turning to virtual sales, and using the pandemic to pivot into e-commerce. For many artists, e-commerce may be on their "wishlist" but getting there can seem too big to tackle. According to Ms. Stern, "Participating in the inaugural year of a national campaign that is also being launched during a gobal pandemic, gave me the push I needed." And she pointed to DIY tools such as Wix, Squarespace, and Square that help artists and other small businesses delve into online sales with minimal support.



So, Ms. Stern and her oil paintings will be part of a digital directory of art online sale and socially distanced studio and gallery events across the country, featuring a full range of art, hand-crafted items, and performances. The diversity of artisans allows consumers to "shop art" this Artists Sunday and give something personal and meaningful this holiday season. Shoppers will know who made their purchases, and where.



About Teresa Stern Arts

Teresa Stern is a Northwest artist and oil painter. She sees humans as part of a systemic whole, as part of nature, rather than separate from it. She seeks to create artworks that call on us to explore and deepen our relationship to the natural world, in order to lead thriving, more grounded lives in balance with our global community. Teresa integrates natural and non-toxic materials into her artwork, and a portion of sales go to support intersectional conservation and social justice organizations. http://www.teresastern.com



About Artists Sunday

Artists Sunday is the nationwide movement dedicated to supporting artists and recognizing the impact they have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy. The powerful new effort is designed to make the Sunday after Thanksgiving the most profitable day of the year for artists. Consumers are encouraged to shop with artists and purchase creative, handcrafted gifts for the holidays. Artists Sunday follows Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, prior to Cyber Monday. Supporters include individual artists, economic development agencies and non-profit organizations across the country. To learn more about Artists Sunday artists, partners, sponsors, or involvement in promoting commerce with artists, please visit http://ArtistsSunday.com/.



Regional Artist Participants

Search directory at https://artistssunday.com/directory/

Washington artists: approximately 259

Teresa Stern

206-618-1845



www.teresastern.com



