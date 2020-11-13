Police Superintendents’ Association Moves Membership to the Cloud with Tisski

Press Releases Tisski Press Release

London, United Kingdom, November 13, 2020



Representing Superintendents and Chief Superintendents in 49 police forces to support their welfare, interests and being an influential voice in policing for the public good, PSA selected Tisski after a competitive procurement process, which identified Tisski’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 proposal as the most cost effective and efficient platform to deliver the technology transformation required to meet the PSA’s requirements.



Chief Superintendent Paul Griffiths, PSA President said: “Having reviewed the differing technologies available, we selected the Tisski proposal as it can be configured to our exact requirements, without the need for bespoke coding.”



He continued: “We will have the ability to better manage our membership directory subscriptions and provide direct access to functionality that will enhance our member experience.”



Anna Assassa, Chief Executive Officer, Tisski said: “We are very proud to be working with the PSA and to have had the opportunity to show how by moving to an integrated system, we make managing the membership easier, more efficient and cost effective.



Mark Cox

+44 (0)20 3418 0411



www.tisski.com



