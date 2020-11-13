PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Tisski

Press Release

Receive press releases from Tisski: By Email RSS Feeds:

Police Superintendents’ Association Moves Membership to the Cloud with Tisski


London, United Kingdom, November 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Police Superintendents’ Association (PSA) has selected Tisski to help transform its membership management system, moving from an on-premises, legacy database, to customised Microsoft Dynamics 365, cloud-based technology.

Representing Superintendents and Chief Superintendents in 49 police forces to support their welfare, interests and being an influential voice in policing for the public good, PSA selected Tisski after a competitive procurement process, which identified Tisski’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 proposal as the most cost effective and efficient platform to deliver the technology transformation required to meet the PSA’s requirements.

Chief Superintendent Paul Griffiths, PSA President said: “Having reviewed the differing technologies available, we selected the Tisski proposal as it can be configured to our exact requirements, without the need for bespoke coding.”

He continued: “We will have the ability to better manage our membership directory subscriptions and provide direct access to functionality that will enhance our member experience.”

Anna Assassa, Chief Executive Officer, Tisski said: “We are very proud to be working with the PSA and to have had the opportunity to show how by moving to an integrated system, we make managing the membership easier, more efficient and cost effective.

“Our team takes the time to understand the problem our customers are trying to solve and we use the full flexibility of Dynamics 365 to make sure that we provide a system that is going to answer those problems.”
Contact Information
Tisski
Mark Cox
+44 (0)20 3418 0411
Contact
www.tisski.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tisski
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help