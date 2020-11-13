The Florida Literacy Coalition and Wells Fargo Support Adult Education Financial Literacy Programs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Florida Literacy Coalition Press Release

Eight programs across Florida will integrate math instruction and financial education into their literacy curriculum, thanks to grants from Wells Fargo and the Financial Literacy Coalition, to benefit adult education, English as a Second Language (ESOL) and family literacy students. These mini-grants of up to $5,000, awarded by Wells Fargo and the Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC), will promote a contextualized approach to learning and empower adult learners through financial literacy.

Orlando, FL, November 13, 2020 --(



The organizations are:

· Atlantic Technical College

· Community Coordinated Care for Children

· El Sol Jupiter's Neighborhood Resource Center

· Literacy Alliance of Northeast Florida

· Learn to Read St. Johns County

· Literacy Pros of Jacksonville

· Seminole State College

· School District of DeSoto County



These mini-grants of up to $5,000, awarded by Wells Fargo and the Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC), will promote a contextualized approach to learning and empower adult learners through financial literacy. More than 4,500 students have benefited from the program in the past five years.



“Wells Fargo is a national leader in supporting financial education, and it’s our privilege to work with them on this statewide initiative,” said FLC Executive Director Greg Smith.



Financial education promotes stability for individuals and their families, especially when faced with economic challenges resulting from COVID-19. The more people know about credit, banking services, taxes and basic money management, the more likely they are to increase savings, buy homes, save for education and improve their financial well-being. Basic financial skills education can be critical to helping individuals manage their money and protect themselves from predatory practices.



“Financial health is so important in driving progress and growth in our communities. The first step to greater financial stability is helping people learn how to manage their money,” said Wells Fargo’s Florida Lead Region President Scott M. Coble. “We are honored to support the Florida Literacy Coalition in its efforts to provide greater access to financial education throughout the state.”



The program also supports training opportunities for teachers, tutors and administrators on how to incorporate financial information into their curriculum. The streamlined integration of literacy instruction and financial education promotes contextualized learning – an approach that helps people develop basic skills while acquiring information to make informed choices regarding their finances.



About the Florida Literacy Coalition

About the Florida Literacy Coalition

Established in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition promotes, supports and advocates for the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida's Adult and Family Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 300 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community-based literacy organizations with their training and program development needs. More information about FLC can be found at floridaliteracy.org or by calling (407) 246-7110. Contact Information Florida Literacy Coalition

Greg Smith

407-246-7110

https://floridaliteracy.org

Greg Smith

407-246-7110



https://floridaliteracy.org



