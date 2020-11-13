Casten Creations Launches

Press Releases Casten Creations Press Release

Casten Creations, the brain-child of Lindsay Casten, has launched and offers much in terms of t-shirt designs.

Naperville, IL, November 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A new business has opened up by one of our favorite and creative entrepreneurs, Lindsay Casten. She headed up the business known as Mama Bracelets and due to health issues had to stop that business. But now she's back.

Lindsay has created the new business, Casten Creations (www.castencreations.com), where she makes and designs t-shirts. Her product line is extensive and includes such categories as General, Seasonal/Holiday, COVID-19, Baby & Toddler, Milestones, and Hanicapable shirts. She caters to all ages from babies to adults.

Lindsay's love of creating custom-made t-shirts came after she experienced the loss of her right leg just under the knee to amputation. She battled a rare and aggressive infection of her foot for four years and had multiple surgeries to try and eradicate the infection. It was beginning to get into her bone marrow and hence her bloodstream, so amputation was the only way to go. After the amputation, Lindsay spent countless hours teaching herself how to make custom designed t-shirts and has perfected the art.

Take a look at her wonderful products and if you have an idea of a custom made t-shirt, she can do that as well at www.castencreations.com.

Contact Information
Casten Creations

Seymour Zales

708-567-1692



www.castencreations.com



