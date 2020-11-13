Arizona’s 6th Congressional District Representative David Schweikert meets with Grab The Axe Consulting and members of the (NSBA) National Small Business Association.

Press Releases Grab The Axe Security Consulting Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, November 13, 2020 -- On Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, Congressman David Schweikert sat down to speak with Jeff Welch, a member of the NSBA Leadership Council & Co-Founder of Grab The Axe, Dr Mark Smith, a member of the NSBA Technology Council & UAT Professor, and Grab The Axe Co-Owners, Dusten Trounce, and Marie Welch.

Rep. Schweikert affirmed his support for Arizona businesses and discussed a variety of topics concerning small business, including regulations and incentives, HIPAA compliance for medical facilities, Blockchain, wearable medical technologies, and the upcoming loss of certain small business benefits. His Deputy Chief of Staff, Kevin Knight, narrowed in with some concrete questions concerning the day to day cyber threats faced by small business.

"Speaking with a Congressional Representative with such a high degree of knowledge concerning new technologies was a breath of fresh air," stated Jeff Welch, "We look forward to working with Rep. Schweikert in his continuing support for Arizona business owners."

Grab The Axe Consulting is a cyber and physical security consulting firm that strives to protect businesses from both internal and external threats. Founded in 2019, the company offers security consulting and penetration testing services catering to every market segment.

