Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Reinecke Diary" by Terence James


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Reinecke Diary – a thriller by Terence James.

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About The Reinecke Diary

A plot to disrupt the preparations for D Day, the intention to prolong the war in Europe indefinitely. One unexpected player stands in the way, a thirteen-year-old boy on a personal mission of vengeance.

Set against the background of the Winter of 1944, a U-boat commander abandoned, stricken with a conscience begins a journey to save himself and his crew from becoming the unwitting participants in a war crime.

In the present day, the discovery of the body of a missing German airman in Welsh woodland, then the revelations of a long forgotten diary leads Erich Brandon on a trail of mystery and intrigue, attempting to piece together the sinister series of events, the people, and of murders committed on a night in January 1944, which if revealed could resurrect the spectre of a modern day human nightmare with cataclysmic consequences.

A tale of a boy, two men and a German submarine. A story set in war and peace, of an event which officially never happened...

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (322 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 2.1 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800940499
Kindle eBook ASIN B08L46NLSS
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TRD
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About the Author
Terence James is a retired lecturer in the social sciences and history.
He a graduate with an MSc in Psychology having spent his professional life working in the field of mental health before returning to writing and the academic world.

A father and grandfather, Terence serves as local councillor and lives with his wife Patricia, a fellow councillor, at their home in North Wales.

About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BNUK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

