Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Reinecke Diary" by Terence James

A plot to disrupt the preparations for D Day, the intention to prolong the war in Europe indefinitely. One unexpected player stands in the way, a thirteen-year-old boy on a personal mission of vengeance.
Set against the background of the Winter of 1944, a U-boat commander abandoned, stricken with a conscience begins a journey to save himself and his crew from becoming the unwitting participants in a war crime.
In the present day, the discovery of the body of a missing German airman in Welsh woodland, then the revelations of a long forgotten diary leads Erich Brandon on a trail of mystery and intrigue, attempting to piece together the sinister series of events, the people, and of murders committed on a night in January 1944, which if revealed could resurrect the spectre of a modern day human nightmare with cataclysmic consequences.
A tale of a boy, two men and a German submarine. A story set in war and peace, of an event which officially never happened...
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (322 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 2.1 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800940499
Kindle eBook ASIN B08L46NLSS
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TRD
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Terence James is a retired lecturer in the social sciences and history.
He a graduate with an MSc in Psychology having spent his professional life working in the field of mental health before returning to writing and the academic world.
A father and grandfather, Terence serves as local councillor and lives with his wife Patricia, a fellow councillor, at their home in North Wales.
