Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Sonny’s Circus Dream" by Jen Malone

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Sonny’s Circus Dream – a children’s book written by Jen Malone and illustrated by Tom Burchell.

Sonny the Seal has many friends and has a great life too. However, Sonny has one dream and one dream only. Can this dream come true? This book has a strong positive message for children, teaching them the value of true friendship and to never stop believing in themselves. Ideal for ages 4+



Sonny’s Circus Dream is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 36 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940611

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.23 x 27.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08LSG2KRF

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SCD

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



