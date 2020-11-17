PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Sonny’s Circus Dream" by Jen Malone


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Sonny’s Circus Dream – a children’s book written by Jen Malone and illustrated by Tom Burchell.

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Sonny’s Circus Dream

Sonny the Seal has many friends and has a great life too. However, Sonny has one dream and one dream only. Can this dream come true? This book has a strong positive message for children, teaching them the value of true friendship and to never stop believing in themselves. Ideal for ages 4+

Sonny’s Circus Dream is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 36 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940611
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.23 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08LSG2KRF
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SCD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

