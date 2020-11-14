Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SAN Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Summit Financial Group, Inc. Joins SAN Group

Family-owned agency becomes newest member of leading New England alliance.

Hampton, NH, November 14, 2020 --(



Established in 1985 by lifelong Milford resident, Kenneth Ponelli, Summit Financial Group is a full-service insurance agency offering all lines of personal and business coverages. Together with his two sons, Eric and Scott, Ponelli has built the business on family values and dedicated client service. The agency is located at 288 Broad Street in Milford, CT, just 14 miles southwest of New Haven.



“Summit Financial’s mantra is ‘Let our family protect yours,’ an expression of dedication to our clients and community, and our pledge to be a one-stop solution for all your insurance needs,” stated Kenneth Ponelli. “As a member of SAN Group, we feel good about being able to offer clients more coverage options than ever before.”



Ponelli is a lifelong resident of Milford, CT and has over 38 years of experience in the insurance industry. He is a member of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) in Connecticut.



About Summit Financial Group, Inc.

Serving the insurance needs of Milford and all of Connecticut, Summit Financial Group Inc. is located at 288 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To learn more, call (203) 877-1645 or visit insurewithsummit.com.



About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Hampton, NH, November 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce that Summit Financial Group, Inc. of Milford, Connecticut has become a member of the network.Established in 1985 by lifelong Milford resident, Kenneth Ponelli, Summit Financial Group is a full-service insurance agency offering all lines of personal and business coverages. Together with his two sons, Eric and Scott, Ponelli has built the business on family values and dedicated client service. The agency is located at 288 Broad Street in Milford, CT, just 14 miles southwest of New Haven.“Summit Financial’s mantra is ‘Let our family protect yours,’ an expression of dedication to our clients and community, and our pledge to be a one-stop solution for all your insurance needs,” stated Kenneth Ponelli. “As a member of SAN Group, we feel good about being able to offer clients more coverage options than ever before.”Ponelli is a lifelong resident of Milford, CT and has over 38 years of experience in the insurance industry. He is a member of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) in Connecticut.About Summit Financial Group, Inc.Serving the insurance needs of Milford and all of Connecticut, Summit Financial Group Inc. is located at 288 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To learn more, call (203) 877-1645 or visit insurewithsummit.com.About SAN Group, Inc.SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com. Contact Information SAN Group

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SAN Group