Snyder Building Construction Awarded Fifth Cheba Hut Location

Denver, CO, November 14, 2020 --(



Snyder Building Construction in conjunction with Koch Covostos Architects has already completed four locations in the last two years for the Cheba Hut national chain of restaurants that is a locally owned in Colorado. These tenant finish restaurant projects begin as either new core and shell or former restaurant space and are transformed into Cheba Hut’s signature, fast-casual sandwich shop experience complete with custom painted murals.



“Snyder Building is a phenomenal company to work with,” says David Timmons, owner of Cheba Hut. "We've worked with Matt Redick and Johnny Jones on many projects over the years for multiple restaurants/bars. We love working with them and plan to for years to come.”



As their trusted general contractor, Snyder Building Construction partners with Cheba Hut during pre-construction to conduct site surveys, identify any existing conditions and gain a complete understanding of long-lead purchases needs that help us contain cost and scheduling impacts. Each fast-casual restaurant tenant finish is approximately 2,500 square feet and includes full front-of-house and back-of-house construction (including walk-in cooler installation, dry storage, new restrooms, floorings, walls, ceilings, kitchen mechanical, counter service millwork, in-house dining, a full-service bar with underground lines feeding 10-12 draft beer taps, and a custom-designed, unique mural wall).



About Cheba Hut:

Cheba Hut is a Colorado-grown, “Toasted” sub concept that has been curing munchies since its start in 1998. Founder Scott Jennings decided to showcase the harmony between great tasting food and a very specific counter-culture. The menu features over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies. Most locations also offer craft beer bars that feature local beers from neighborhood breweries. Cheba Huts can be found in Arizona, Colorado, California, Oregon, New Mexico, and Wisconsin. What really sets Cheba Hut apart, though, can only be experienced in their shops. Cheba Hut combines homegrown food with real people in a relaxed environment. In response to the pandemic, they updated their app to be more efficient and better suited to the needs of our customers. Additionally, in their communication with franchisees, they encourage them to brainstorm creative solutions that will help them continue to offer a safe and comfortable dining experience to their customers.



About Snyder Building Construction:

Rich Snyder

