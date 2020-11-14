OTS Offers New OSHA Awareness Training Virtually Asbestos, Lead, Mold, Fall Protection, & Silica Awareness Courses Now Offered

Press Releases Occupational Training and Supply Press Release

Willowbrook, IL, November 14, 2020 --(



Employers or students can call the office to request a quote or visit the company’s website for more information. Awareness classes will describe the fundamentals necessary to get the job done along with examining rules and regulations. You will gain an understanding of workplace hazards and how to identify, control and report them. When specific hazards are involved, particular training methods will be used in accordance with OSHA.



These 4-hour courses are developed with the student in mind, chat options are available if there are questions while the presentation is going on. Employers could have their students trained across multiple locations at the same time. Students will then complete their exam electronically at the end of class and receive their scores immediately. Certificates will be mailed directly to the company for individual distribution.



Employers can take advantage of the zoom course option at any time, hours are flexible. Once registration is complete, students will receive the meeting ID and passcode to log in at the time of class. They have the option of taking the class on a desktop computer or mobile device. Anyone needing the proper training to keep the workplace safe should definitely take advantage of this easy, stress-free option.



About the Company



About the Company

Occupational Training and Supply (OTS) is the Midwest leader for 'hands-on' environmental and safety training. They are a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), certified in the City of Chicago and State of Illinois. With a 20,000 square foot training facility they are fully equipped and specifically designed with large classrooms and hands-on areas. They provide practical exercises and demonstrations of various techniques and equipment used in the industry. Contact Information Occupational Training and Supply

Lara La Spina

630-655-3900



www.otssupply.com



