Connecticut Press Publishes New Haven Town Records, 1769 - 1819


The Connecticut Press issues New Haven Town Records, 1769 - 1819 providing primary resource account of New Haven and its citizens from the American Revolution through the ratification of the 1818 Connecticut Constitution. The 470-page volume is already considered an important new published reference of New Haven's Early National history. The book is available in hardcover and paperback directly from The Connecticut Press or can be ordered through your favorite bookstore.

Cheshire, CT, November 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Connecticut Press proudly annouces the publication of New Haven Town Records, 1769 - 1819. As Volume IV in the Ancient Record Series, this 470-page volume provides primary source accounts of the greater New Haven area, including New Haven, West Haven, East Haven, North Haven, Hamden, Bethany, Branford, and North Branford. Major subjects of the volume include the American Revolution; the importance of the oyster and clam industry; the rise and fall of New Haven as a major seaport; the increasing importance and influence of Yale and its graduates, as well as a near monthly account of New Haven's remarkable transition from a secondary colonial outpost on the far reaches of the British Empire into a vibrant American city on the brink of the Industrial Revolution.

A treasure trove for historians and genealogists alike, The New Haven Town Records includes thousands of names, birth and death dates and military records of New Haven residents and the public offices they held from the end of Seven Years War to the eve of President James Monroe's second term as U.S. President. Called "a great contribution to New Haven history," by The Connecticut Society of Genealogists, the hardcover edition with dust jacket (ISBN: 978-0-9977907-6-4) is available for $38.50 from The Connecticut Press, or through your favorite bookstore. A softcover edition (ISBN: 978-0-9977907-5-7) is also available for $27.50.
