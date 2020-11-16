Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases VirtualMetric Press Release

Receive press releases from VirtualMetric: By Email RSS Feeds: VirtualMetric Launches Red Hat Virtualization Monitoring

Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 16, 2020 --(



VirtualMetric’s Red Hat Monitoring

VirtualMetric helps to control the behavior and health of the Red Hat Virtualization. Thanks to the advanced monitoring dashboard and a large set of monitoring features, customers can improve the real-time performance of critical business services within the RHEV cluster. VirtualMetric delivers complete visibility over the RHEV hypervisor and RHEV guest VMs to improve the real-time performance of the mission-critical services in your RHEV cluster.



Тhanks to the auto-discovery capability, VirtualMetric will automatically add all Red Hat Virtualization hypervisors to your monitoring Dashboard. Then it will start to map and measure performance at all levels – clusters, hosts, hypervisors and virtual machines. And as VirtualMetric is an advanced all-in-one monitoring solution, it will provide data for the underlying physical hardware with detailed inventory and change tracking. Customers can enjoy an enterprise monitoring of mission-critical applications, easy generation of reports, monitoring heatmap and advanced recursive alarming.



Some of the key metrics VirtualMetric monitors are:

- CPU Usage

- Memory Utilization

- Virtual Machines Availability and Performance Monitoring

- Datastore Reports

- Virtual Disk Image Reports

- oVirt/RHEV Performance Reports

- Host Usage and agentless VM usage monitoring

- Storage Latency Monitoring

- Oversized and Undersized VMs

- Rule-Based notifications and reporting

- Idle VMs Detection

- Event Log Monitoring

- RHEV and oVirt



RHEV users can take advantage of oVirt features. Ovirt is an open-source virtualization management platform, which is easy to use, flexible and moreover completely free. It allows centralized management of virtual machines, compute, storage and networking resources, from an easy-to-use web-based front-end with platform-independent access.



RHEV use cases

VirtualMetric helps to overcome the challenges that IT enterprise company is facing while building a foundation for future technologies. If you have already selected Red Hat Virtualization as part of your IT stack, you build agile, fast, and cost-effective virtualization.



In modern data centers and private cloud setups virtualization is a crucial component. And if you are about to make the choice of virtualization now, our experts summarized the most common use cases when a Red Hat Virtualization can be your way to go.



VirtualMetric RHV

Olga Burnaeva

+31 20 225 13 66



virtualmetric.com



