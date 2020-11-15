Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Receive press releases from United Real Estate: By Email RSS Feeds: United® Real Estate Announces Vice President of Franchise Development, Tyler Anderson

Anderson Will Help Lead Effort to Double Number of Agents in Next 12 Months

Dallas, TX, November 15, 2020 --(



During 2020, United has continued its multi-year expansion via new and experienced agents joining the firm plus merger & acquisition activity. Notably, nearly 1,000 Agents with Charles Rutenberg Realty became part of the United Family last October. United’s unique blend of Real Estate and IT industry expertise has allowed it to develop its proprietary Bullseye™ - Total Productivity Platform. The platform’s continued development provides an ever increasing array of automated agent and public facing tools and services. The proprietary technology stack, coupled with United’s 100% commission compensation structure has helped fuel Agent growth.



Anderson has more than eight years of experience in sales, earning top sales performer and top performing business consultant at previous companies. Anderson was most recently the Director of Market Development at ERA Real Estate LLC, a Realogy brand, and joins the United Real Estate team to support its continued growth and expansion as one of the nation’s top real estate companies.



“We are happy to welcome Tyler to the United Family. Our search to find the right fit was extensive, and Tyler’s fresh perspective was exactly what we were looking to add to our franchise development team. The experience he brings in both sales and the real estate industry will prove beneficial for our growth goals. He will make an excellent addition to the team and we look forward to his continued success at United Real Estate,” said company president, Rick Haase. “Through his career, Anderson has gained experience in sales, business consulting and franchise sales, resulting in multiple top performance awards. This skillset will be an asset as he assists the network growth through new franchisees, mergers & acquisitions and recruiting,” added Haase.



“The opportunity to be a part of United Real Estate was appealing in multiple ways. The company has great forward momentum, their brand is strong and the business model is attracting more and more Agents as it allows them to keep more of their hard earned commission dollars all while providing a pathway to profitability for the broker and owners,” said Tyler Anderson, Vice President of Franchise Development. “Additionally, the opportunity to work with Rick Haase and the entire team as they continue to push the real estate industry’s status quo is very exciting,” he added.



To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 877-201-7640.



Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 877-201-7640.



A Closer Look at United Real Estate

Amanda Cline

816-663-9433



UnitedRealEstate.com



