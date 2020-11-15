Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: The 2021 conference is set to explore the latest developments in RNA delivery agents and RNA-based therapeutics.

London, United Kingdom, November 15, 2020



Furthermore, the recent advances of AI technology for RNA drug discovery, as well as new strides in the delivery of messenger RNA transcribed in vitro, have triggered a major expansion of the RNA-therapeutics field.



In recent news Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim Analysis from Phase 3 Study*



Their co-chair Heinrich Haas, Vice President Formulation and Drug Delivery, BioNTech RNA Pharmaceuticals will be moderating the panel discussion on:



COVID-19: how has the RNA industry adapted to beat the pandemic

• The global collaboration to facilitate development and evaluation of therapeutics, diagnostics and vaccines against COVID-19

• Current mRNA vaccines in development

• How has industry adapted clinical trials and R&D to allow accelerated development?

• How have approval processes been accelerated and will this affect future approval processes post-pandemic?



Panelists:

Troels Koch, Founder & CEO, Aqiventa

Michael Mulqueen, VP Business Development, eTheRNA immunotherapies

Priya Karmali, VP, Technology Innovation and Development, Arcturus Therapeutics

Kirsty Wydenbach, Deputy Unit Manager/Senior Medical Assessor, MHRA



View the full agenda and speaker line-up here: www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom3



Alongside the panel discussion Priya Karmali, VP, Technology Innovation and Development, Arcturus Therapeutics will also be presenting on:



mRNA and developing a COVID-19 vaccine

• An introduction to Arcturus Therapeutics

• mRNA technologies and the therapeutic potential

• An overview of the LUNAR delivery technology

• Case Study: LUNAR-COV1



A conference not to be missed. Register today for only £499. Register online:

www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom3



Proudly sponsored by: Thermo Fisher Scientific & eTheRNA inmmunotherapies

* https://www.pfizer.com/news



