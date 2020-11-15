MTP Cable Assemblies for High Density Fiber Optic Networks & LAN Applications

Press Releases Electro Standards Laboratories Press Release

MTP cable assemblies are used to support high density fiber optic network installations.

Electro Standards is pleased to offer this fiber cable technology to its expertise in the fiber optic cable assembly business. Electro Standards has been designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art communication products for over 45 years. For more information call 401-943-1164, eslab@electrostandards.com or www.ElectroStandards.com. Cranston, RI, November 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Electro Standards Laboratories can supply MTP 12-Fiber Cable Assemblies in any length, gender, or wiring configuration for high density fiber optic network installations or LAN applications. Electro Standards has invested in the equipment and the trained personnel required to properly factory-terminate and test these MTP/MPO 12-fiber cables to ensure these cables are of the highest quality and standards.MTP (Multi-fiber termination push on) cables are composed of MTP connectors and 12-strand optical fibers. These MTP connectors are available in a female configuration (without pins) or a male configuration (with pins). MTP to MTP Cable Assemblies are available in straight or crossover designs. MTP Cable Assemblies features up 12 times the density of SC, LC, and ST connectors. MTP Fanout Cables save duct space and installation time. The push/pull mating allows for quick installation time. These cables are available in both single mode and multimode in both standard and custom configurations. Simplex and duplex are available with micron sizes of 62.5/125 or 50/125 microns. SC, ST, and LC connectors are readily installed. Electro Standards also provides the Quick-connect cassettes required for easy termination. With MTP/MPO 12-Fiber Fanout Cables, multiple fiber installations have never been easier.Electro Standards is pleased to offer this fiber cable technology to its expertise in the fiber optic cable assembly business. Electro Standards has been designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art communication products for over 45 years. For more information call 401-943-1164, eslab@electrostandards.com or www.ElectroStandards.com. Contact Information Electro Standards Laboratories

Tina Corticelli

401-943-1164



https://www.electrostandards.com



