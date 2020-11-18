Cyberton Brings Advanced Threat Detection to MENA by Partnering with Acalvio Technologies

Press Releases Cyberton Global DMCC Press Release

This relationship will see Cyberton taking Acalvio to the MENA market.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 18, 2020 --(



Acalvio's patented and award-winning Autonomous Deception solution, ShadowPlex, enables organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to malicious intruders and insider activity. Acalvio's solutions are anchored on innovations in Distributed Deception combined with Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), enabling security teams to cut through the cycle of endless alerts and accelerate threat detection and investigation by focusing on high fidelity detections while minimizing false positives.



"Customers adopt Acalvio's ShadowPlex because their approach to threat detection is simple to deploy and manage, and most importantly, it works!" said Jayadevan K, President, Cyberton Global DMCC.



Chad Scrupps, Acalvio's VP of Worldwide Sales, commented, "We are excited to partner with Cyberton Global, who brings substantial market experience along with remarkable cybersecurity knowledge, and an impressive partner network.



"We are confident Cyberton will help us drive our next phase of growth by delivering deception-based autonomous threat detection that meets the challenges that security professionals face every day."



About Cyberton



Cyberton is a Value Added Distributor headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, backed by professionals with decades of experience in the networking and information security arena. Cyberton addresses the enterprise and SME markets covering the Middle East and North Africa. We believe in harnessing vendor technologies to tailor solutions befitting varied cybersecurity challenges faced by the end customers – working along with our committed reseller partner ecosystem across the region.



About Acalvio Technologies



Acalvio invented breakthrough Deception Technology, based on 25+ issued patents, and integrated it with advanced AI to provide industry leading autonomous deception solution that is effective, easy to use, and enterprise scale. Acalvio ShadowPlex reduces attacker dwell time by early detection of advanced threats and increases SOC efficiency by sophisticated investigation and active threat-hunting capabilities. Extensive partner integrations allow ShadowPlex to leverage customer's security ecosystem for rapid and comprehensive threat containment.

Alphy Cyriac

+971 4 5208625



https://cyberton.ae



