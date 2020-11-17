Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Preemie Systems Press Release

Preemie System Wins German Design Award for Its Preemie Sensor in the Category of Medical, Rehabilitation and Health Care

Preemie sensor is a small, portable device created for neonatologists, nurses, and human milk bank professionals to analyse milk for its nutritional value, spoilage and safety.

Participation in this competition, which over the years has become a showcase for the best international projects, provides a global platform that strategically positions the Preemie System with respect to the design of the products it develops.



“Winning this prestigious award is a great honour for our team,” says Isabel Correa, CEO and Founder of Tellspec Ltd., the company that is developing the Preemie System. “It confirms our company’s ability to innovate across the board in all aspects of product development, including design. The German Design Award also allows our Preemie sensor to be present in the different European and International communication channels, further amplifying the scope of our mission of helping preterm infants get a healthy start in life.”



The design of the Preemie sensor was developed to reflect the brand, and took into account operational functionality, portability, weight, and ergonomics, with the aim of simplifying our users’ understanding of how to use the device. This design flow is reflected in the user interface of the Preemie software ecosystem:



> The Preemie Fortification software is for Neonatal Intensive Care Units, to test milk composition, freshness, and safety, and to store and keep track of key data about infants’ nutrition and growth;

> The Preemie Feeding Tracker software is designed for neonatologists to track and manage each infant’s nutritional intake, correlate it with the infant’s growth, and to prescribe the fortification needed;

> The Preemie Milk Quality software is designed to allow personnel at Human Milk Banks to test milk composition, freshness, and safety, to store all the key data about donor milk, and to automatically print information labels for donor milk;

> The Preemie Milk Tracker software is designed for Human Milk Banks, to track information about the origin and journey of donor milk, and to tailor the milk pooling process.



A great deal of work has been done on the language of the device and on the semantic design aspects, so as to convey the perception of a smart and easy-to-use product. The Preemie sensor, soft in colour compared to other medical devices, at the same time is portable and durable. The goal was to create a product design which stands out amongst commonly used medical devices within the marketplace, for its user-friendly design, thus making it disruptive and innovative.



About Preemie Systems

The Preemie Systems is the first end-to-end solution to individualised, targeted milk fortification by taking into account the unique chemistry of human milk in a rapid, reliable, cost-effective, and portable sensor with state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms and dedicated software for analysing, fortifying, tracking, and reporting information about infant growth and its correlation to the milk fortification given. The Preemie System offers a digital, transparent, and comprehensive solution for all Neonatal Intensive Care Units and human milk banks.



