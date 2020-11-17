PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Turning Leaf VITA

A Handwritten "Thank You" from the CEO? At Vitamin Delivery Startup TurningLeafVITA Every Order Counts.


Putting a personal touch on each order is something that TurningLeafVITA.com founder, Dr. Nina Everson, takes seriously. New customers are often surprised to find a handwritten thank you note included with their vitamin order.

Columbus, OH, November 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- For nutritional expert and clinical researcher, Dr. Nina Everson M.D., the founder and CEO of TurningLeafVITA.com connecting with customers means everything.

“We have placed relentless focus on the quality and proprietary blends of our vitamins, but in the end it is our ability to really focus on our customers that makes the defining difference at TurningLeafVITA,” says Dr. Everson. Customers are often surprised when they receive their first order and a handwritten thank you card from the company’s founder. “We are still a small but very mighty company, so I am genuinely appreciative of the support that every order brings. I know it is unconventional in today’s business environment to write a thank you card, but that personal touch has been so well received by our customers. The way I see it, we are building a lasting relationship with our customers, it brings me joy to know that they chose us.”

TurningLeafVITA.com was launched to bring the highest quality vitamins (dressed up in chic rustic-inspired packaging) directly to the consumer. As a startup the company is looking to upend the way people buy their vitamins.

Focused on the U.S. market initially, TurningLeafVITA.com is focused on helping people turn a new leaf in their daily nutrition. The recently launched website is already adding new customers by focusing on innovative vitamin blends that aim to maximize potency while offering an affordable monthly price. With a delivery model designed around consumer safety, go ahead and turn your new leaf today at www.TurningLeafVITA.com.

For Press or Consumer Inquiries Please Contact Us at: TurningLeafFit@gmail.com

www.TurningLeafVITA.com and the TurningLeafVITA marks are owned by TurningLeafFit, LLC, an Ohio company.
Contact Information
Turning Leaf VITA
Dr. Nina Everson
423-360-4373
Contact
www.TurningLeafVITA.com

