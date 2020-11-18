Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Just Two Weeks to Go Until the 2020 Energy from Waste Conference

The annual Energy from Waste conference will take place in just two weeks’ time, on 1st – 2nd December on SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Platform.

London, United Kingdom, November 18, 2020 --(



Taking place as a virtual event on the 1st – 2nd December, the conference will enable the Energy from Waste community to come together and continue to network, stay informed on the market, and work towards achieving essential net-zero targets.



Interested parties are urged to book their ticket as soon as possible, as registrations will be closing soon: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom8



This year's Energy from Waste conference has attracted an international audience to join in on this crucial discussion, making it the perfect opportunity to network virtually with key stakeholders within the Energy from Waste industry.



Here is an insight into just a few of the organisations who will be attending:

AFRY | Air Liquide | Andusia Recovered Fuels Ltd | BC Energy | BIFFA | Britania Crest Recycling | Carbon Clean | City of Westminster | CMS Cameron McKenna LLP | CNIM Group | Coffin Turbo Pump Ltd | Dalkia Wastenergy | Deha Tech | Department of Transport | EGE (Waste to Energy Agency) | Environmental Services Association | EQTEC | FCC Environment | Fortum Petroleum | Green Investment Group | Helector S.A | Hitachi Zosen Inova AG | Kalka | Marguerite Fund | Municipal Holding Company in Krakow | NLWA | Norsep AS | PGNiG Termika | RDF Industry Group | Resilient Circular | SLR Consulting Ltd | SOLVAir | Sparks AS | Suez Recycling and Recovery UK | TG Mess-, Steuer- und Regeltechnik GmbH | Tiru S.A | Turboden | Uniper | Valmet Ltd | Veolia | Viridor | Waste Management Agency, City of Oslo | Wheelabrator



The event brochure, which details the full speaker line-up and presentation details, is available to download at: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom8



Energy from Waste 2020

1st – 2nd December 2020

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsored by Hitachi Zosen Inova, Dalkia Wastenergy, Carbon Clean Solutions, Marubeni, Solvair, EQTEC, Turboden, GE and AFRY



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Energy from Waste 2020 will bring together international waste management operators, developers, bankers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users to explore updates in EfW technology, financing and infrastructure, with the goal to ensure the solutions are available to fast track the growth of the industry worldwide.Taking place as a virtual event on the 1st – 2nd December, the conference will enable the Energy from Waste community to come together and continue to network, stay informed on the market, and work towards achieving essential net-zero targets.Interested parties are urged to book their ticket as soon as possible, as registrations will be closing soon: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom8This year's Energy from Waste conference has attracted an international audience to join in on this crucial discussion, making it the perfect opportunity to network virtually with key stakeholders within the Energy from Waste industry.Here is an insight into just a few of the organisations who will be attending:AFRY | Air Liquide | Andusia Recovered Fuels Ltd | BC Energy | BIFFA | Britania Crest Recycling | Carbon Clean | City of Westminster | CMS Cameron McKenna LLP | CNIM Group | Coffin Turbo Pump Ltd | Dalkia Wastenergy | Deha Tech | Department of Transport | EGE (Waste to Energy Agency) | Environmental Services Association | EQTEC | FCC Environment | Fortum Petroleum | Green Investment Group | Helector S.A | Hitachi Zosen Inova AG | Kalka | Marguerite Fund | Municipal Holding Company in Krakow | NLWA | Norsep AS | PGNiG Termika | RDF Industry Group | Resilient Circular | SLR Consulting Ltd | SOLVAir | Sparks AS | Suez Recycling and Recovery UK | TG Mess-, Steuer- und Regeltechnik GmbH | Tiru S.A | Turboden | Uniper | Valmet Ltd | Veolia | Viridor | Waste Management Agency, City of Oslo | WheelabratorThe event brochure, which details the full speaker line-up and presentation details, is available to download at: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom8Energy from Waste 20201st – 2nd December 2020Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by Hitachi Zosen Inova, Dalkia Wastenergy, Carbon Clean Solutions, Marubeni, Solvair, EQTEC, Turboden, GE and AFRYFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.www.efw-event.com/prcom8



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend