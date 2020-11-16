Residential Pool Service LLC Presents a "Two Visits a Week" Package

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Residential Pool Service LLC Press Release

Residential Pool Service LLC introduced a "2-visits a week" offer.

Sterling, VA, November 16, 2020 --



Residential Pool Service LLC offers a pool resurfacing service. Pool owners who are looking for pool plaster repair and pool replastering can rely on this company whose experienced team is ready to help. Its service is prompt and timely offering the most suitable solutions for every pool. A pool owner can be completely sure that his pool will get a personal touch and stand out among many others after the entire pool resurfacing process is finished.



Although regular pool maintenance and servicing in Virginia seem to be a relatively straightforward task it is not at all like that. Residential Pool Service LLC is there to give real importance to the pool service in Sterling VA as it needs to be. Namely, the employees from this company are there to keep a pool always "ready to swim." Every pool is a special place and Residential Pool Service LLC’s techs notice any problems instantly to ensure that the pool is in tip-top condition.



Residential Pool Service LLC is a company whose engineers use special pool cleaning equipment to keep a pool clean and ready for everyday activities. There is a set of activities that should be done to ensure the pool’s perfect condition. Firstly, its filter needs to run for a minimum of 12 hours to produce better water quality. Then, pool water is inspected visually for color, visible contaminants, and its clarity. In addition, pH and water temperature are tested and adjusted. The next step in regular pool maintenance is emptying the pump basket and skimmer. Then the debris and leaves are removed and the pool walls brushed. If necessary, a preventative dose of algaecide is added. Besides, there are many other inspections and checks to ensure that the pool is in the best condition before the start of the swimming season.



Pool opening and closing are important events for the beginning and end of the swimming season. Opening a pool is a serious procedure and requires a significant amount of time. All steps in completing this process need to be taken and with the help of Residential Pool Service’s team, it’s incredibly easy. Also, pool closing in Sterling VA is a complex activity that has to be done properly to ensure that the pool remains in the best shape for the next year. Incorrectly closed pools may be easily damaged and ruined.



Residential Pool Service LLC is a family-owned pool company whose professional team is ready to help each client maintain the original condition of his pool or spa. Their work reflects great care, devotion, and results in perfectly clean sparkling water. The prices of this pool company are competitive and its staff easily recognizable because of the noticeable uniforms and staff. Residential Pool Service LLC gives its best to make its clients long-term partners.



Contact info:

Company: Residential Pool Service LLC

Phone: 703-901-0143

Address: 20616 Cherrywood Ct, Sterling VA 20165

Email: residentialpoolservicellc.com@gmail.com

Website: https://residentialpoolservicellc.com/

Jovan Djordjevic

703-901-0143



residentialpoolservicellc.com/



