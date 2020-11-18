SecureBridge 9.4 Supports the SMTP/SMTPS Protocols

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart announced an update for SecureBridge. The new version now supports the SMTP and SMTPS protocols for electronic mail transmission.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Prague, Czech Republic, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out the new version of SecureBridge 9.4, a suite of client and server Delphi components which implement the SSH, SFTP, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, TLS/SSL, WebSocket/WebSocket Secure, and SignalR protocols.The new version includes the following enhancements:TScSMTPClient was added to SecureBridge to support the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) and Simple Mail Transfer Protocol Secure (SMTPS).Support for Lazarus 2.0.10 and FPC 3.2.0.Also, the vendor added new methods and events to the TScFTPClient component:the BeforeConnect, AfterConnect, BeforeDisconnect, and AfterDisconnect events;the OnSendCommand and OnReadReply events for logging incoming and outgoing data;the CEncoding and UseUTF8 properties for setting the encoding.To learn more about the recent release, please visithttps://blog.devart.com/securebridge-with-support-for-the-smtp-protocol.htmlSecureBridge protects any TCP traffic using SSH or SSL protocols and Cryptographic Message Syntax that provide authentication for client and server, strong data encryption, and data integrity verification. Its components can be used in conjunction with data access components to prevent data interception or modification in an untrusted network.About DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



