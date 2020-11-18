4th Small Scale LNG Summit Programme Announced by Wisdom Events

Press Releases Wisdom Events Press Release

Future opportunities in Small Scale LNG to be discussed at Wisdom Events 4th virtual summit.

London, United Kingdom, November 18, 2020 --(



- European LNG Market outlook: Supply & Demand

- The unleashing of technical proficiencies: LNG contract scheme, construction and infrastructure

- Europe's contribution to Sustainable development goal: Affordable & Clean Energy

- Remote islands to be self-sufficient energy producer

- Optimising LNG plants efficiency using advanced technologies

- Achieving a 100% Fossil Free Economy by 2050 in Europe

- Evaluating the switch from Natural gas to Hydrogen: The pitfalls and possibilities



Speakers include:

Daisuke Harada, Project Director, Jogmec

Antonio Nicotra, Project Leader, Olbia LNG Terminal

Chikako Ishiguro, Senior analyst, Osaka Gas

Christian Hoellinger, Head of Downstream, LNG - Road Europe, Shell

Fabrizio Mattana, SVP Gas Infrastructures & Small Scale LNG, Edison

Andrea Fioravanti, Business Development Manager, Global LNG. Snam



