4th Small Scale LNG Summit Programme Announced by Wisdom Events

)-- The small-scale LNG industry is leading the way in Europe and more specifically in Italy and Spain. Market analysts are predicting that the market will grow over the next 5 years by 21%. With quick turn round times of projects and being able to set up infrastructure in hard to access areas it comes as no surprise that it is the preferred choice with investors for high return on investment. At the 4th Small Scale LNG Summit these issues will be discussed along with:
- European LNG Market outlook: Supply & Demand
- The unleashing of technical proficiencies: LNG contract scheme, construction and infrastructure
- Europe's contribution to Sustainable development goal: Affordable & Clean Energy
- Remote islands to be self-sufficient energy producer
- Optimising LNG plants efficiency using advanced technologies
- Achieving a 100% Fossil Free Economy by 2050 in Europe
- Evaluating the switch from Natural gas to Hydrogen: The pitfalls and possibilities
Speakers include:
Daisuke Harada, Project Director, Jogmec
Antonio Nicotra, Project Leader, Olbia LNG Terminal
Chikako Ishiguro, Senior analyst, Osaka Gas
Christian Hoellinger, Head of Downstream, LNG - Road Europe, Shell
Fabrizio Mattana, SVP Gas Infrastructures & Small Scale LNG, Edison
Andrea Fioravanti, Business Development Manager, Global LNG. Snam
The latest agenda can be viewed on the website.