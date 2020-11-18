Sparkling Logic Introduces Business Applications in Latest Release

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sparkling Logic, Inc. Press Release

Sparkling Logic SMARTS now enables untrained business users to define, test, and run simulations on decision strategies.

Sunnyvale, CA, November 18, 2020



• Pricing specialists can control pricing tables

• Call center specialists can control routing logic

• Fraud specialists can control the settings for a statistical analysis of transactions for alerts

• Marketing specialists can control the configuration of marketing campaigns



“Putting business experts in control of operational decisions has always been the promise of business rules and decision management technology,” said Carole-Ann Berlioz, Sparkling Logic CPO. “Until now it has only been possible for untrained business users to make changes to rules or decision parameters while leaving the critical activities of testing, simulation and deployment of these changes to IT. Our latest SMARTS release enables the creation of Business Applications that not only allow untrained business experts to modify the decision strategy, but also to test, run simulations and ultimately deploy a new strategy."



SMARTS’ Business Applications are built using SMARTS’ Dynamic Questionnaire and Orchestration capabilities so business analysts and software developers using SMARTS can build Business Applications using the same user interface and tools used to define and manage decisions. SMARTS’ Business Applications can significantly reduce the cost of maintaining decision logic by defining the interactions that allow business experts to not only make changes to the decision but also to test and run simulations to ensure those changes perform as expected. By automating much of the decision management lifecycle, Business Applications significantly reduce the overall time to deploy changes as well as the risk associated with allowing business experts to control the process.



In addition to the new Business Applications, this release introduces several major features including support for Linux containers, merging Pencil Decision Modeler into SMARTS so they are a single product, and extended integration with external meta data and data catalogs for decision development, testing, simulation and machine learning operations.



Additional Request a custom demo - https://www.sparklinglogic.com/request-a-demo/

- Download the SMARTS Analytics -Driven Automated Decisions White Paper - https://www.sparklinglogic.com/resources/analytics-driven-automated-decisions/

- Request a free Sparkling Logic SMARTS evaluation - https://www.sparklinglogic.com/evaluation/

- Follow us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/SparklingLogic

- Read our Blog - https://www.sparklinglogic.com/blog/



About Sparkling Logic

Sparkling Logic Inc. is a California-based company leading technology innovation in Decision Management. Sparkling Logic’s SMARTS™ decision management system is a business rules and analytics platform that empowers business and data analysts to discover, test, simulate, deploy and continuously improve data-informed business decisions that drive daily business operations in applications and systems.



Learn more about Sparkling Logic at www.sparklinglogic.com.



Davorin Kuchan

408-834-7002



www.sparklinglogic.com



