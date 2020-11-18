GeoComm Selected by the State of Arkansas to Complete Next Generation 9-1-1 Statewide GIS Data Gap Analysis Project

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

As the State of Arkansas transitions to a Next Generation 9-1-1(NG9-1-1) environment, the need for a robust GIS environment at local, regional, and statewide agencies dramatically increases. The state recognized the first step in their NG9-1-1 transition was to complete a Statewide GIS Data Gap Analysis.



This project will lay the groundwork for Arkansas’ transition to a NG9-1-1 environment by assessing the current GIS data that will be utilized statewide. After the analysis is complete, a report outlining recommended next steps for Arkansas’ NG9-1-1 GIS program will be provided to them.



“As we take the first steps toward our transition to Next Generation 9-1-1, we are extremely pleased to be working with GeoComm on refining and improving our state’s geospatial data. Their vast experience, knowledge, and success helping multiple other states across the nation complete this process made us confident that they could help us achieve success,” Shelby Johnson, State of Arkansas Geographic Information Officer.



“We are excited add the State of Arkansas to our growing number of states trusting GeoComm as their NG9-1-1 GIS partner of choice, which marks GeoComm’s fifteenth statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project. We are honored to work with them on this first step in their NG9-1-1 transition and are confident the information provided to them throughout the project will provide them with a clear path for achieving an accurate and up-to-date statewide GIS dataset,” Greg Spadorcio, Vice President of Sales.



This project, which has a short turnaround time, was kicked off in October 2020 and expected to be completed in April 2021. To learn more about our NG9-1-1 project footprint visit https://www.geo-comm.com/numbers/



About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence ™, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit https://www.geo-comm.com. Contact Information GeoComm

Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040

www.geo-comm.com

