Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "All or Nothing" by David Parker

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "All or Nothing," by David Parker.

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 18, 2020

Being a teenager was not much different for Christopher than any other middle class, muddled-minded boy on the fringe of adulthood: but his relationships were more than muddled.



Was love something too complicated for the boy to grasp? Christopher had no doubts about his orientation but he was totally confused about love, family life and friendships which led him into depths of despair as well as heights of happiness.



What can mend a teenage broken heart? Christopher had to learn the hard way and this intricate heart-rending tale of two boys, two girls and the confused teenager touches the untold hidden anguish and the intriguing emotions of teenagers, told with personal candour and close intimacy and delving into teenage sexual desires and temptations.



Would Christopher overcome his feelings of loneliness and despair about his home life? What took him into adult life and did he achieve comfortable stability and security?



All or Nothing was his mantra: did he find his everlasting love?



This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (182 pages)

Dimensions 12.9 x 1.2 x 19.8 cm

ISBN-13 9781800940574

Kindle eBook ASIN B08LMJDMFJ

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/AON

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

David Parker is editor and owner of the tabloid newspaper "New Valley News" and ‘The Beat’ music magazine.



David grew up in Salisbury and launched a newspaper in 2004. He oversees the whole operation as well as producing exclusive front-page news stories. He has also worked as a national newspaper reporter and for the BBC, but has been a press officer, PR consultant, and columnist for the Western Daily Press.



Aside from David’s journalism career, he plays a big part in the community, was founder-chairman of Wilton & District Business Chamber. David shows real flare in his news stories and features and has turned a small publication into a prosperous and hugely popular community newspaper.



He has written two books on agriculture - "Farewell to Farms," describing the demise of the family farm in the UK since the Second World War, and "The Great British Organics Blunder," arguing how and why British farmers lost out in the early years of the growth of organic farming.



He was commissioned by Frith Books to compile "Wiltshire Churches" and "Berkshire Churches," using photographs from the Frith Collection.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



